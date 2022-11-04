The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 4-3 overall and 1-1 at home, while Golden State is 3-6 overall and 0-5 on the road. The Pelicans limp into Friday's contest having lost two of their last three games. The Warriors, meanwhile, have lost four straight, which includes a 130-129 setback against the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

New Orleans is favored by 4 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 233.5. Before entering any Warriors vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Pelicans vs. Warriors spread: Pelicans -4

Pelicans vs. Warriors over/under: 233.5 points

Pelicans vs. Warriors money line: New Orleans -180, Golden State +152

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 120-117. Despite the loss, New Orleans got to see several of its players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Zion Williamson put on a show against the Lakers, recording 27 points and seven assists in addition to five boards.

For the season, Williamson is averaging 22.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. The Pelicans are averaging 118.3 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA. Defensively, New Orleans ranks 15th in the league, giving up 112.6 points per contest.

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors lost a heartbreaker to the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Golden State was just a bucket shy of a victory and fell 130-129 to Orlando. Stephen Curry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 8-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 39 points and nine assists. Curry is averaging 31 points, seven rebounds and 6.8 assists per game this season.

The 34-year-old has scored at least 31 points in four of his last five games, helping the Warriors average 118.8 points per contest, which ranks first in the NBA. However, Golden State is giving up 122.2 points per game thus far in 2022, which is the worst mark in the league.

