Warriors vs. Pelicans: Stephen Curry to return to starting lineup in Game 3, Steve Kerr says
Curry came off the bench in Game 2 after an extended injury absence
The Golden State Warriors played it safe in Stephen Curry's return from injury by bringing him off the bench against the Pelicans in Game 2 and giving him only 27 minutes. But after dropping 28 points in his first game back since March 23, coach Steve Kerr is prepared to insert him back into the starting lineup for Game 3 on Friday.
"Oh yeah, yeah, he'll start Game 3," Kerr said Wednesday on an appearance on 95.7 The Game. "You don't keep a guy like that on the bench for long. ... He'll be in the starting lineup."
Curry missed 15 games that included the entirety of the first round of the playoffs. But the two-time MVP winner looked as fresh as ever in leading Golden State to a 121-116 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, and now he'll be inserted back into a starting role with his team looking to put the series out of reach on the road.
If Curry plays in Game 3 at or near the level he played in Game 2, the Warriors may be well on their way to turning their 2-0 series lead into a decisive 3-0 lead by Friday's end.
