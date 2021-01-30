The Golden State Warriors will take on the Detroit Pistons at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Chase Center. The Dubs are 10-9 overall and 7-4 at home, while Detroit is 5-14 overall and 1-7 on the road. Golden State has a 9-10 record against the spread this season. Detroit has a 10-8 ATS mark.

Golden State is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Warriors vs. Pistons odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224. Before entering any Pistons vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 69-40 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Pistons. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Pistons spread: Warriors -4.5

Warriors vs. Pistons over-under: 224 points

Latest Odds: Golden State Warriors -5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors absorbed a 114-93 defeat to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. Kelly Oubre Jr. played for 25 minutes but put up just four points on 1-for-11 shooting. Phoenix held Golden State to 38.4 percent shooting, a season-best defensive effort for the Suns. A 23-5 fourth quarter run by the Suns put the game out of reach for the Warriors. Golden State has lost three of its past five games.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 27 points on Thursday. He leads the NBA in total points (526) and 3-pointers made (83). James Wiseman ranks first among rookies in blocks per game (1.37), is second in points per game (12.2), and is tied for first in rebounds per game (5.9).

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit stunned the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday in a 107-92 victory at home. Blake Griffin shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 23 points and six assists. Mason Plumlee posted a double-double on 17 points and 10 rebounds. Detroit went on a 15-2 run at the end of the third quarter to open up an 18-point lead. The Pistons have won two of their last three games.

Wayne Ellington has four-plus 3-pointers in seven straight games, a Detroit franchise record. Jerami Grant has the most points scored (453) by a player in their first 19 games with the Pistons. Detroit's bench is averaging, 41.7 points per game, which is second best in the league,

How to make Pistons vs. Warriors picks

The model has simulated Warriors vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Pistons? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Warriors vs. Pistons spread to jump on Saturday, all from the model that is on an incredible 69-40 roll.