Warriors vs. Pistons: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss at the hands of the East-leading Toronto Raptors. Two of the NBA's elite teams went toe-to-toe with the Warriors nearly pulling off a tremendous win. Kevin Durant continued to shoulder the scoring load as he scored 51 points in the loss, marking the third consecutive game that he scored at least 40 points. Now the Warriors finally are set to get Stephen Curry back into the lineup, which certainly changes the offense in a big way.

On the other side, the Detroit Pistons have gotten off to a solid 12-7 start under new head coach Dwane Casey. The Pistons missed the playoffs a season ago despite adding superstar Blake Griffin in the first half of the year. Detroit have won four consecutive games entering Saturday and currently are one of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference. Griffin has put on a show throughout the season thus far and is averaging 24.8 points for the Pistons.

How to watch Warriors at Pistons

Date: Saturday, Dec. 1

Saturday, Dec. 1 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Pistons +5.0

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Warriors: The NBA world will be watching what Curry does in his return to the court. While Curry was on the shelf, Durant picked up the scoring slack, but it was clear that the Warriors still missed his presence on the court. It also didn't help that Draymond Green was out of the lineup at the same time. Green is out again, marking his eighth straight absence. It'll be interesting to see what kind of workload Curry will have in his return to the court.

Pistons: When it comes to the Pistons, it starts and ends with how successful their dominant frontcourt of Andre Drummond and Griffin can be. As usual, Drummond has been an absolute force on the glass with 16.2 rebounds per contest, but his 18.7 points are currently a career-high. The Warriors don't exactly have the most stellar frontcourt with DeMarcus Cousins still working his way back from an Achilles injury, so Damian Jones and Co. will have their hands full down low.

Game prediction, pick

The Pistons are the home team, which would suggest that they could easily come away with the win. However, if Curry is even close to the lethal guard that we've come to know, his return will be quite impactful. The Warriors will take this one outright.