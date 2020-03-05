Warriors vs. Raptors: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Warriors vs. Raptors basketball game
Who's Playing
Toronto @ Golden State
Current Records: Toronto 43-18; Golden State 14-48
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Chase Center. The Dubs isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.
Golden State strolled past the Denver Nuggets with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 116-100. The Warriors' success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Andrew Wiggins, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten dimes in addition to five boards, and power forward Eric Paschall, who had 22 points and five assists along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Toronto was able to grind out a solid win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, winning 123-114. Power forward Pascal Siakam and point guard Kyle Lowry were among the main playmakers for the Raptors as the former shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 33 points and seven boards and the latter had 28 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.
Golden State is now 14-48 while Toronto sits at 43-18. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State has only been able to knock down 43.70% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for the Dubs, Toronto have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.90%, which places them second in the league. So the Golden State squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Raptors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Toronto.
- Jun 13, 2019 - Toronto 114 vs. Golden State 110
- Jun 10, 2019 - Golden State 106 vs. Toronto 105
- Jun 07, 2019 - Toronto 105 vs. Golden State 92
- Jun 05, 2019 - Toronto 123 vs. Golden State 109
- Jun 02, 2019 - Golden State 109 vs. Toronto 104
- May 30, 2019 - Toronto 118 vs. Golden State 109
- Dec 12, 2018 - Toronto 113 vs. Golden State 93
- Nov 29, 2018 - Toronto 131 vs. Golden State 128
- Jan 13, 2018 - Golden State 127 vs. Toronto 125
- Oct 25, 2017 - Golden State 117 vs. Toronto 112
- Dec 28, 2016 - Golden State 121 vs. Toronto 111
- Nov 16, 2016 - Golden State 127 vs. Toronto 121
- Dec 05, 2015 - Golden State 112 vs. Toronto 109
- Nov 17, 2015 - Golden State 115 vs. Toronto 110
