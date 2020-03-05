Warriors vs. Raptors: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Toronto @ Golden State

Current Records: Toronto 43-18; Golden State 14-48

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Chase Center. The Dubs isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.

Golden State strolled past the Denver Nuggets with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 116-100. The Warriors' success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Andrew Wiggins, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten dimes in addition to five boards, and power forward Eric Paschall, who had 22 points and five assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Toronto was able to grind out a solid win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, winning 123-114. Power forward Pascal Siakam and point guard Kyle Lowry were among the main playmakers for the Raptors as the former shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 33 points and seven boards and the latter had 28 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.

Golden State is now 14-48 while Toronto sits at 43-18. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State has only been able to knock down 43.70% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for the Dubs, Toronto have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.90%, which places them second in the league. So the Golden State squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Raptors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Golden State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Toronto.