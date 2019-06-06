Warriors vs. Raptors NBA Finals 2019: Kyle Lowry blasts fan at Oracle after getting shoved, says 'there's no place for that'

Although the Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals 123-109, Kyle Lowry wasn't entirely happy following the game.

Despite having one of the best playoff performances of his career -- the veteran guard scored 23 points on 8-of-16 from the field and 5-of-9 from 3-point range -- he had a physical altercation with a courtside fan at Oracle Arena during the course of the game.

While scrambling for a loose ball, Lowry jumped with full force to try to save possession for the Raptors. He ended up landing in the front row. While this is a rather common occurrence during NBA games, what transpired was not as a nearby fan who wasn't affected by the fall ended up shoving Lowry from behind for no reason.

Here's the fan that gave Kyle Lowry a bit of a push that had Lowry frustrated pic.twitter.com/A41HCGdMAY — Board Man Gets Paid (@cjzero) June 6, 2019

The adrenaline of winning and performing well in Game 3 wasn't enough to offset that negative moment for Lowry. He addressed the incident during his postgame interview and said that there's no place for that kind of behavior in a game. Lowry didn't stop there as he hopes that fan never comes back to another NBA game.

Raptors' Kyle Lowry on incident with Oracle Arena fan: "There's no place for that. He had no reason to touch me, or reach over two seats to say some vulgar language to me. Hopefully he never comes back to an NBA game." — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 6, 2019

As you can see in the video, the fan really just shoves Lowry for no reason. Obviously, it's the NBA Finals and tensions run high between the opposition, but as Lowry states, there's no place for having a fan just randomly just shove an NBA player for no reason other than the fact that he plays for the away team.

With fan conduct caught on camera so easily these days and the league starting to crack down upon it so heavily recently, it wouldn't shock me in the least if the Warriors and/or NBA warns courtside fans leading into Game 4 at Oracle Arena on Friday night about possible ejections following unnecessary physical altercations with players.

Just yet another intriguing thing to watch out for during the 2019 NBA Finals.