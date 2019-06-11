Warriors vs. Raptors NBA Finals: Drake gives Draymond Green an earful after All-Star picks up technical foul in Game 5
Drake continues to try and get under Green's skin from the sideline
Drake had a little bit of fun at Draymond Green's expense during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.
Green received a technical foul for arguing a call during the second quarter of the contest, and Drake shouted and gestured toward Green from his courtside seat. You can see the scene below:
This, of course, isn't the first time that Drake has gone at Green during the Finals. He also exchanged words with Green after Game 1, and appeared to call the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year "trash."
Though the exchanges between Drake and the Warriors forward may seem heated and semi-serious, Green made sure to make it clear that he has no issue with Drake's sideline antics.
"I think so many people make a big deal out of it. It is what it is," Green said of Drake, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "He's a fan. He talks, and it gets more attention because he's Drake. So many people are complaining about it, like, 'You don't let any other fan do that.' Yeah, any other fan is just not Drake, so they probably shouldn't be able to do that. That's just kind of how the cookie crumbles.
"He's worked his ass off to be who he is. I think we all know when you do that, you get more leash than others. I think there's so much talk, and the NBA needs to -- no, they don't. He worked to be who he is. You should get more leash. But I don't mind it. It's fun for me."
Clearly, Green doesn't take the vernal barbs from Drake too seriously.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE updates: Game 5 of NBA Finals
The Raptors can close out the Warriors on Monday night and claim their first NBA champions...
-
Durant sharp before Game 5 exit
Durant's return to the Warriors' lineup in Game 5 was shortlived
-
Durant re-injures right leg in Game 5
Durant left the floor in the opening minutes of the second quarter
-
WATCH: Kawhi, Gasol cash in on turnover
Kawhi made the Warriors pay for their mistake in style
-
Finals breakdown: Raptors vs. Warriors
The Raptors will look to finish off the Warriors in Game 5 at Toronto
-
Warriors vs. Raptors Game 5 picks, odds
Tom Fornelli enters Game 5 of Warriors vs. Raptors red hot on NBA picks