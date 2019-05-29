Warriors vs. Raptors NBA Finals: Draymond Green explains the unique challenge of defending Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard was a relatively unknown commodity when he was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs back in 2011. Fast forward to 2019, and Leonard has nearly single-handedly carried the Toronto Raptors to the NBA Finals.

During NBA Finals Media Day on Wednesday, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green heaped some big-time praise onto Leonard and called him "one of the best scorers" that the NBA has to offer.

"I think the challenge with Kawhi is that it doesn't look the same," Green said. "It doesn't look the same as when Steph [Curry], Kevin [Durant], Damian Lillard, and LeBron [James] dominate a game. It does not look the same when Kawhi dominates a game. It could just fool you to say 'we could just guard him this way' or 'we can do this.' We don't have to put much focus into him because it doesn't look that way and it's not as pretty. But boy is it effective."

Green admitted that Leonard didn't enter the league as a dangerous scorer, but worked to perfect his craft.

"Where a lot of those guys are natural, God-given scorers, Kawhi isn't that," Green added. "Kawhi isn't that. Kawhi didn't come into this league as a scorer, yet he's one of the best scorers we have in the league now. It just doesn't look the same and the results are the same or better."

During Toronto's run to the NBA Finals, Leonard has been extremely impressive as he's put together averages of 31.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. To make his game even more lethal, Leonard is also knocking down 38.8 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Leonard has been very active on both ends of the floor, which is evident in his 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per contest in 18 postseason games. The Raptors star willed his team to four consecutive wins over the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals after falling into an early 2-0 hole.

The Raptors and Warriors faced off on just two occasions during the regular season with Toronto coming away with both victories. Leonard only played in the Nov. 29 meeting, which the Raptors won 131-128 in overtime despite Kevin Durant scoring 51 points. The Raptors All-Star forward also had himself quite a night as he scored 37 points on 14-of-24 shooting while also securing eight rebounds.

We'll see what Green and the Warriors will do to slow down Leonard once the Finals tip off. Game 1 is Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET.