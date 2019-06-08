Warriors vs. Raptors NBA Finals: Draymond Green saves basket with chasedown block on Kyle Lowry during Game 4

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green channeled his inner-LeBron James in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Midway through the third quarter, Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry stole the ball away fro Golden State and was on his way for what appeared to be an easy transition layup, but Green had other ideas. He caught up to Lowry and pinned his attempt against the glass. The block started a fast break for the Warriors going in the other direction.

You can see the play below:

It's plays like that that have made Green such an integral part to Warriors' recent run of success over the past several years. While Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson make a lot of headlines for their contributions on the offensive end, Green doesn't mind doing the dirty work for his team.