Warriors vs. Raptors NBA Finals: Fred VanVleet exits Game 4 after taking hard elbow to face; avoids concussion, per report
The Warriors guard left VanVleet bloodied following an accidental elbow
This may be basketball, but things can get pretty bloody on the basketball court -- especially following an accidental elbow.
As the Toronto Raptors took on the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2019 NBA Finals, it didn't come without a price as one of their most important contributors off of the bench was forced to leave the game early in the fourth quarter. As you can see from the video clip below, Fred VanVleet took an accidental elbow to the face from Shaun Livingston following a shot attempt. VanVleet was immediately cut and bloodied up as soon as he hit the floor.
While that was bad enough, the scene right after VanVleet exited the court pretty much summarized the sequence. That would be because VanVleet's tooth was seen on the court before play resumed.
Doris Burke of ESPN provided an update following VanVleet's exit to the locker room, stating that he received several stitches and that he will return to Game 4. Most importantly, he did not suffer a concussion as a result of the elbow to the face.
That's good news as the Raptors look to take a 3-1 series lead over the Warriors in Game 4.
