Warriors vs. Raptors NBA Finals Game 3 score: Toronto holds off Steph Curry, Golden State to take 2-1 series lead

The Toronto Raptors have regained control of the 2019 NBA Finals with a 123-109 win over the shorthanded Golden State Warriors in Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Just as they have in each of the first two games, the Raptors jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half. This time, it took them just five minutes to accomplish that feat, as the Warriors struggled to score with both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson out of the lineup. The Warriors managed to hang around, though, thanks almost entirely to Steph Curry, who was extra aggressive to start the game.

Early in the second quarter, the Raptors once again pushed their lead to double digits, and led by as much as 14 points with just under eight minutes to play. From there, however, they didn't score for nearly five minutes, as the Warriors locked in on the defensive end. Overall, the Raptors scored just eight points over the final eight minutes of the quarter. The Warriors, however, weren't able to take advantage, as their own struggles on offense continued. They ended up still losing the quarter due to the Raptors' strong start early in the frame.

Each team's offense started to pick up a bit in the third quarter, and there small swings of momentum here and there, but for the most part the Raptors' lead hovered around 10 points. That is, until the last few minutes of the frame. Danny Green hit three huge 3s in the final two minutes, as the Raptors used a 10-2 run to push their advantage up to 16 points and take full control of the game.

For the first few minutes of the fourth quarter, it appeared the Warriors might have one last run left in them, but their burst proved shortlived. The Raptors quickly regained control of the game, and cruised to an important win. They had to take advantage of the Warriors being without both Thompson and Durant, and they did.

Kawhi Leonard led the way for the Raptors with another impressive all-around game. He finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Kyle Lowry added 23 points and nine assists. For the Warriors, it was all about Curry, who went for a playoff career-high 47 points in defeat., 96-83 heading into the fourth quarter of Game 3.

