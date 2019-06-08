Warriors vs. Raptors NBA Finals Game 4 score: Toronto uses second-half rally to stun Golden State for commanding 3-1 lead
The Raptors are now one win away from claiming their first NBA championship
The Toronto Raptors are now one more win away from their first NBA championship as they defeated the Golden State Warriors 105-92 in Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in the 2019 NBA Finals.
After the Golden State Warriors came out firing in the first quarter, the Raptors were able to withstand the charge behind Kawhi Leonard's game-leading 36 points and 12 rebounds.
Both teams struggled drastically from 3-point range as they combined to go 18 for 59 from beyond the arc for the game. But it was the Warriors who were even worse, converting on just 8-of-27 attempts (29.6 percent) from 3-point range. Even the game's best shooter, Stephen Curry, went 2-of-9 from beyond the arc as his 27-point effort wasn't enough for Golden State to overcome Toronto.
Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 28 points in his return, while Kevon Looney contributed 10 points and six boards in his first action in two games since getting injured, but it wasn't enough as the Warriors drop both games at Oracle Arena.
With the Raptors now one win away from hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the Warriors will have to win Monday's Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena in order to ensure that one more game -- Game 6 -- will take place at Oracle Arena next Thursday night.
How to watch Warriors vs. Raptors Game 5
- Date: Monday, June 10
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- TV channel: ABC
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: N/A
