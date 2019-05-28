Warriors vs. Raptors NBA Finals: Slowing down Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant's injury status and other burning questions

It feels like the Golden State Warriors are vulnerable, and it looks like the Toronto Raptors are getting better and better. This is a recipe for a potentially thrilling matchup, which would be refreshing, as the Warriors lost a total of one game to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the last two NBA Finals. Just typing that, though, reminds me that Golden State is a historically great team that somehow employs both Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Last year's Houston Rockets are the only team that has even forced them to play in an elimination game since Durant's arrival.

And there's the twist: Durant will miss at least the opener at Scotiabank Arena, and the Warriors have not been clear about when to expect him to return. Combine this with the uncertainty regarding DeMarcus Cousins and the irrelevance of the regular-season meetings -- seriously, go look at who was on the floor -- and I am at a loss when it comes to making a prediction. I do, however, have a bunch of questions. Here are 15 of them:

1. Can the Warriors slow down Kawhi?

The last time Kawhi Leonard faced the Warriors in the playoffs, he scored 26 points in 24 minutes; when he left the game with an injury, his team led by 23 points. Golden State should have appropriate fear of Leonard, to borrow a term from Steve Kerr, who borrowed it from Leonard's former coach. The Raptors star has been the best player in these playoffs, and the Warriors must hope that he's too banged-up or too tired to dominate.

The good news, from their perspective, is that Leonard's efficiency hasn't been as great in the last three weeks as it was in the three weeks before that. The bad news is that he has improved as a passer, and Toronto's offense has become less reliant on him making contested shots. If Golden State decides to trap him on pick-and-rolls or double-team him when he drives, it could be playing into his extremely large hands.

2. Facing Raptors' insane defense, do Warriors finally need Durant?

The defending champs have been rolling without Durant, but they would like to have him back to punish switches, mitigate their spacing issues and defend Leonard. Toronto will do everything it can to take advantage of Golden State's non-shooters, and, without Durant, it should be able steal some stuff from the Rockets and Cavs teams that have jammed up Golden State's pretty offense in the past.

I know, I know -- Houston didn't exactly slow the Warriors down this year, and the Portland Trail Blazers just got swept. But look at this:

And this:

In the halfcourt, the Raptors held the Philadelphia 76ers to 89.8 points per 100 possessions and the Milwaukee Bucks to 84.0 points per 100 possessions, per Cleaning The Glass. They are on a defensive rampage.

3. What role will the other injuries play?

The irreplaceable Andre Iguodala, likely Leonard's primary defender, has been dealing with a strained left calf. Cousins has been out for six weeks, and he is an interesting fit in this series. The big man can make Toronto pay for switching, and he provides much-needed playmaking in the minutes Curry spends on the bench. The Raptors will surely target him defensively, though, and they will treat him as a non-shooter.

On the other side: Kyle Lowry has been playing (phenomenally) through a thumb injury, and Uncle Dennis acknowledged that Leonard is not quite 100 percent. OG Anunoby would help Toronto match up with the Death Lineup -- more on that later -- but it is unwise to count on him coming back.

4. What will the Durant-Kawhi matchup look like?

Leonard just finished making Giannis Antetokounmpo uncomfortable, and we all want to see these two go at each other. I'm most interested in how much Durant wants to attack Leonard, especially in the context of what we've seen from Golden State lately. It sounds counterintuitive, but is it possible that Leonard's presence actually helps Durant have a smooth return? If the league's best perimeter defender is glued to him, the Warriors might be less inclined to take advantage of his ability to bail them out in isolation, instead continuing to put maximum effort into running their system.

(This, of course, assumes that Durant will only miss one or two games and we will actually see the matchup.)

5. How will Warriors defend the pick-and-roll?

If Golden State is primarily focused on wearing out Leonard and Lowry, it could decide to trap like it did against Portland. Typically, the Warriors are extremely well-equipped to do this, as Draymond Green can be just as incredible defending in 4-on-3 situations as he is playmaking in them. Containing Marc Gasol and Pascal Siakam with a numbers advantage is much more difficult, however, than doing the same when Meyers Leonard or Zach Collins has the ball.

6. Can Siakam thrive on offense?

The likely Most Improved Player has been wonderful on defense all playoffs, but his efficiency has dipped since his remarkable Game 1 against Philadelphia. Golden State will likely ignore him behind the 3-point line, but he has found some success doing a Draymond impression, using that space as a weapon to free shooters with screens. (He could actually be more Draymond-like by doing it more quickly.)

At Siakam's best, he is a dangerous scorer one-on-one, in transition, off cuts and on corner 3s. Against the Warriors, he has to stop taking his occasional midrange jumpers and put pressure on their interior defense. If you are optimistic about him finding his rhythm, you might point to him not having to deal with Joel Embiid or Brook Lopez at the rim anymore. If you are not, you might point to Green being his primary defender.

7. Can Golden State take care of the dang ball?

I feel like I have asked this question in every single series the Warriors have played in the Kerr era. This is his biggest pet peeve, and it will drive him particularly crazy if it is a problem against Toronto, the league's most efficient transition team in the regular season. The Raptors are an aggressive team in terms of ball pressure, and their combination of length and intelligence makes them scary in this regard. You already know that Lowry is a master of deflections and charges, and Leonard is Leonard, but look at this freaking play by Siakam in Game 6:

8. Can Toronto wear down Steph?

If the Curry Rules existed, they would be pretty simple: Be physical with him, attack him on defense and do whatever you can to tire him out. He is an almost flawless offensive player, but he is prone to committing silly turnovers and silly fouls. And running around like a maniac takes its toll:

On defense, Curry will likely start the series on Danny Green. The Raptors struggled to exploit JJ Redick in the second round, but I assume they'll at least try to put Curry in some pick-and-rolls. If they post up Green against him, I bet Golden State lives with it.

On offense, there are no good answers for Curry, but Lowry, Green and Fred VanVleet are all superb defenders. In Siakam, Toronto has someone who can theoretically switch the Steph-Draymond pick-and-roll, too, although it is unclear how well Siakam will fare in this situation.

9. Can Thompson slow down Lowry?

Klay Thompson will almost certainly start the series defending Lowry, who was an absolute force against the Bucks. Lowry is a tricky cover because, as well as being effective in the pick-and-roll, he must be tracked wherever he goes -- he is always looking to free a teammate with a sneaky screen or cut into open space. Leonard's brilliance has at times overshadowed how the longest-tenured Raptor has set the tone for them in several games and steadied the ship in high-pressure situations. Thompson's size and quickness could be a problem for him, though, and I wonder how much effort Toronto will put into trying to force switches.

10. Can the Raptors protect Gasol?

Gasol is one of the Raptors' most important players, and he has had a magnificent playoff run defensively, in obvious ways against Embiid and Nikola Vucevic and less obvious, but perhaps more significant ways against Milwaukee. If Curry didn't exist, then it would be easy to say that Gasol could cheat off of Golden State's centers and focus on protecting the paint. But Curry does exist, and he changes everything.

Toronto is pretty good at pre-switching and communicating in order to keep Gasol away from high pick-and-rolls. The cost of a miscommunication against the Warriors, though, is often a dunk or a wide-open 3 for one of the best shooters in NBA history, and their whole system is based on overwhelming the defense with movement. The Raptors cannot afford to be confused.

In pick-and-rolls, Gasol is better than you'd think at blitzing, but I don't need to explain why blitzing Curry is playing with fire. Protecting the big man will be a test of Toronto's team defense, and Golden State would be wise to try to play him off the floor, which brings us to …

11. What is Toronto supposed to do against the Death Lineup?

If and when Durant is available, expect Kerr to go "small" -- it's not really that small with him and Draymond out there -- liberally. If Anunoby were healthy, the Raptors would have a fairly obvious counter, as a Lowry-Green-Anunoby-Leonard-Siakam unit mirrors Golden State's switchability, size and speed. In the absence of a healthy Anunoby, Toronto could throw VanVleet or Norman Powell in his spot, or it could ask Serge Ibaka to try to replicate what he did in the 2016 Western Conference finals.

Going big with Gasol is an option, but it's a pretty terrifying one. If the Raptors tried to emphasize offensive rebounding, they would risk hurting their transition defense, which is, uh, death.

12. Danny Green, hello?

Green's shooting slump could have cost Toronto a trip to the Finals, but VanVleet was essentially able to replace him. The veteran wing has been here before, though, and he doesn't need you to tell him to stay confident:

PSA! Stop telling Danny to not think about his jumper 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AXwEEjP0W3 — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) May 27, 2019

Green was second in the league in 3-point percentage in the regular season, making 45.5 percent of his 5.5 attempts per game. He is 27-for-86 in the playoffs and was 4-for-23 against the Bucks, and I have no real explanation as to why. It would be one thing if he was always shaky this time of year, but he's a career 40-percent 3-point shooter in the playoffs. All I know is Toronto has even less margin for error now than it did in the conference finals, so it needs Green to find his form.

13. Strength in numbers?

With VanVleet, Powell and Ibaka, Toronto should have the advantage when it comes to reserves, but the Raptors haven't had many postseason games in which they have all played well at the same time. And while the Warriors seem shallow, Curry can lift up bench units because of the attention he attracts and the role players' understanding of the system. The Raptors must find a way to win the non-Curry minutes, even if Durant and/or Cousins is on the floor.

14. What will the overall vibe of the offenses be?

Conventional wisdom suggests that a free-flowing, fast-paced game always favors Golden State. In reality, Toronto will approach this series with the same mindset it had against Milwaukee, looking to take advantage of transition opportunities, make quick decisions on offense and force its opponent to play against its set defense as much as possible. Both of these teams want to play with joy on one end and with discipline on the other.

The Raptors have a bunch of Defensive Player of the Year types, but when the Warriors are whipping the ball around and playing off of each other, even the league's smartest defenders slip up. If Toronto wants to sap Golden State's energy, it will need to minimize its mistakes and force a more matchup-based approach. When the Raptors have the ball, they will need to make the most of Leonard's talents without sacrificing team-wide rhythm. The Warriors have a bunch of defensive geniuses, too, though, and they will make that difficult. On offense, Toronto's bugaboo is overthinking, and Golden State's is carelessness.

15. Can the Warriors withstand Drake's trash talk?

Everybody knows that Golden State's stars are close with the Raptors' global ambassador, and, after making headlines in the conference finals … yeah, I'm kidding. Enjoy the Finals!