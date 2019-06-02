Warriors vs. Raptors NBA Finals: Toronto forward OG Anunoby listed as probable for Game 2
Reinforcements may be on the way for the Raptors in Game 2
The Toronto Raptors could get a big boost during the NBA Finals as soon as Sunday night.
After missing the series opener against the Golden State Warriors, Raptors forward OG Anunoby is listed as probable for Game 2.
Anunoby, who has been sidelined since mid-April following an emergency appendectomy, was a key bench contributor for Toronto. During the regular season, he appeared in 67 games and averaged seven points and 2.9 rebounds in slightly over 20 minutes of action per game. He scored in double figures 15 different times and tallied two 20-point games.
Anunoby was listed as questionable for Game 1, but ultimately didn't see any on-court action. That will likely change in Game 2.
"He's doing better," Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said of Anunoby last week. "He's on the court. He's moving around. He's not 100 percent, but he's healing."
When Anunoby does get back on the floor, the question, of course, will be how sharp he is after several weeks on the sideline, as it's quite possible that there would be some rust.
That said, the Raptors could use all the help that they can get against the defending champs, and Anunoby could potentially provide them with another viable option as a perimeter defender.
