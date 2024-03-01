The Golden State Warriors will face off against the Toronto Raptors in an interconference matchup on Friday. Toronto is 22-37 overall and 12-17 at home, while Golden State is 31-27 overall and 15-12 on the road. The Raptors defeated the Warriors, 133-118, on the road on Jan. 7 in their first meeting of the season.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Golden State is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Raptors vs. Warriors odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 237 points. Before entering any Warriors vs. Raptors picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Raptors vs. Warriors spread: Warriors -3.5

Raptors vs. Warriors over/under: 237 points

Raptors vs. Warriors money line: Raptors: +134, Warriors: -158

GS: The Warriors are 19-8 ATS on the road this season

TOR: The Raptors are 4-1 ATS over their last five games

What to know about the Warriors

The Warriors are coming off a 110-99 win over the Knicks on Thursday in which Golden State started the game on a 14-0 run and never trailed in the contest. Stephen Curry made three of his eight 3-pointers over that initial 14-0 spurt as the future Hall of Famer finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds. Klay Thompson continues to thrive off the bench for the Warriors as he's averaging 19.2 points over six games off the bench compared to 17 points per game as a starter.

The Warriors are winning far more efficiently with Thompson coming off the bench as well. They are 5-1 over their last six games since the starting lineup adjustment. The 34-year-old has still played at least 27 minutes in five of those six contexts, and the Warriors are just utilizing his skillset with different lineups to maximize the production. The Warriors are sixth in the NBA in scoring (119.1 ppg) and the best rebounding team with 55.3 rebounds per contest.

What to know about the Raptors

The Raptors are coming off a 136-125 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday, snapping a three-game winning streak. Toronto has struggled since trading OG Anunoby to the Knicks and Pascal Siakam to Indiana, but its recent three-game winning streak signals the new units could be turning their play around. Scoring hasn't been their issue as the Raptors have posted at least 120 points in five straight games. But defensively, they've allowed at least 120 points in five of their last six contests.

Immanuel Quickley had 28 points and nine assists against Dallas, reaching at least 24 points for the third time in his last four games, while RJ Barrett added 26 points. The two former Knicks have seen significant upticks in their scoring since the trade to Toronto with Quickley averaging 17.5 ppg and Barrett averaging 20.5 ppg with the Raptors. Toronto leads the NBA in fast-break points (18.7 ppg), so if the Raptors can get out and run, they can challenge Golden State on Friday, which will be without Andrew Wiggins (personal).

