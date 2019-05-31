Warriors vs. Raptors: Stephen Curry makes NBA Finals 3-point history in Game 1

Stephen Curry has had a reputation of being one of the most lethal shooters in NBA history.

Now Curry has put himself into a category above the rest. Midway through the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Curry knocked down a 3 that happened to be the 100th of his career during the NBA Finals.

Steph lets it fly and becomes the first player in #NBAFinals history to make 100 3-point field goals!#StrengthInNumbers 19#WeTheNorth 22



🇺🇸: ABC 🇨🇦: Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/zYK7MZR2dK — NBA (@NBA) May 31, 2019

Curry is the first player in NBA history to accomplish this feat.

After one quarter at Scotiabank Arena, Curry has 11 points on 3-of-8 shooting, but all three of his successful attempts have come from beyond the arc. Curry scored 11 of his team's 21 points and the Warriors find themselves trailing the Raptors 25-21 after 12 minutes of play.

Golden State has missed seven of their 10 attempts from long-range with Curry representing the only successful attempts. On the other hand, Toronto has drilled five of their 14 attempts from deep.