Warriors vs. Raptors: Stephen Curry makes NBA Finals 3-point history in Game 1
Curry becomes the first player in Finals history to make 100 3-pointers
Stephen Curry has had a reputation of being one of the most lethal shooters in NBA history.
Now Curry has put himself into a category above the rest. Midway through the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Curry knocked down a 3 that happened to be the 100th of his career during the NBA Finals.
Curry is the first player in NBA history to accomplish this feat.
After one quarter at Scotiabank Arena, Curry has 11 points on 3-of-8 shooting, but all three of his successful attempts have come from beyond the arc. Curry scored 11 of his team's 21 points and the Warriors find themselves trailing the Raptors 25-21 after 12 minutes of play.
Golden State has missed seven of their 10 attempts from long-range with Curry representing the only successful attempts. On the other hand, Toronto has drilled five of their 14 attempts from deep.
