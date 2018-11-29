Warriors vs. Raptors: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

There's been very few teams around the NBA that have been as consistent as the Toronto Raptors. They're off to an 18-4 start after adding All-Star swingman Kawhi Leonard during the offseason. This is an extremely deep roster with five players averaging double figures and seven players averaging at least 9.6 points per contest. The Raptors have won six consecutive games since falling to the Boston Celtics in overtime back on Nov. 16.

The Warriors were struggling in a big way earlier this month when they dropped four consecutive games with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green missing time with injuries. Both players are still sidelined, but Golden State has picked up the slack across its roster. Kevin Durant is playing some of the best basketball of his career over the past three games. The Warriors are now looking for their fourth consecutive victory in what could very well be a preview of the NBA Finals.

How to watch Warriors at Raptors

Date: Thursday, Nov. 29

Thursday, Nov. 29 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Raptors -9.0

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Warriors: Over the past three games, Durant is averaging 41.6 points and has topped the 40-point mark in two of those three contests. Durant is coming off a 49-point showing that helped the Warriors fend off the Orlando Magic on Monday. The two-time Finals MVP likely will only have to put up one more superhuman performance with Curry set to return to the court on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons. Golden State will certainly need Durant to have another stellar game against a Toronto team that has been sensational so far this season.

Raptors: Toronto has been an absolute juggernaut since Leonard came over during the summer. He's averaging 24.3 points and has been one of the most dangerous players around. Toronto's supporting cast definitely is worth keeping an eye on in Thursday's contest because they'll likely be the difference in which team comes out on top. Leonard has the ability to lean on veterans like Serge Ibaka and Kyle Lowry to knock down perimeter shots.

Game prediction, pick

This certainly would've been one heck of a game for Stephen Curry to return. However, the Warriors are still dangerous despite not having all their key pieces. The line suggests the Raptors could roll, so you have to go with them in a game that could potentially be an NBA Finals preview.