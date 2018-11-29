Warriors vs. Raptors: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks
Golden State and Toronto meet on Thursday in a potential NBA Finals preview
There's been very few teams around the NBA that have been as consistent as the Toronto Raptors. They're off to an 18-4 start after adding All-Star swingman Kawhi Leonard during the offseason. This is an extremely deep roster with five players averaging double figures and seven players averaging at least 9.6 points per contest. The Raptors have won six consecutive games since falling to the Boston Celtics in overtime back on Nov. 16.
The Warriors were struggling in a big way earlier this month when they dropped four consecutive games with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green missing time with injuries. Both players are still sidelined, but Golden State has picked up the slack across its roster. Kevin Durant is playing some of the best basketball of his career over the past three games. The Warriors are now looking for their fourth consecutive victory in what could very well be a preview of the NBA Finals.
How to watch Warriors at Raptors
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 29
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Raptors -9.0
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Storylines
Warriors: Over the past three games, Durant is averaging 41.6 points and has topped the 40-point mark in two of those three contests. Durant is coming off a 49-point showing that helped the Warriors fend off the Orlando Magic on Monday. The two-time Finals MVP likely will only have to put up one more superhuman performance with Curry set to return to the court on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons. Golden State will certainly need Durant to have another stellar game against a Toronto team that has been sensational so far this season.
Raptors: Toronto has been an absolute juggernaut since Leonard came over during the summer. He's averaging 24.3 points and has been one of the most dangerous players around. Toronto's supporting cast definitely is worth keeping an eye on in Thursday's contest because they'll likely be the difference in which team comes out on top. Leonard has the ability to lean on veterans like Serge Ibaka and Kyle Lowry to knock down perimeter shots.
Game prediction, pick
This certainly would've been one heck of a game for Stephen Curry to return. However, the Warriors are still dangerous despite not having all their key pieces. The line suggests the Raptors could roll, so you have to go with them in a game that could potentially be an NBA Finals preview.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Warriors vs. Raptors odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors
-
Saric's new life, Moore the floater king
Also: Spencer Dinwiddie’s finishing, the emergence of Jerami Grant and a 7-foot wing named...
-
Cuban predicts Dirk returns in few weeks
Dallas may get its longtime star back on the court before the end of the calendar year
-
Report: Suns interested in Fultz
Philly might have a suitor for its struggling 2017 No. 1 overall pick
-
Curry promises free shoes to young girl
Riley Morrison, the lucky fan, first reached out to Curry because his shoes weren't available...
-
10 takeaways from NBA's first quarter
Also, the Rockets and Celtics' struggles have stood out as have the surprising starts from...