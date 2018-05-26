Warriors vs. Rockets: Ayesha Curry says Houston fan 'bumped' her 'pregnant belly' after Game 5

The incident occurred as Curry was leaving the Rockets' arena

There was plenty of drama on the court during Game 5 of the Western Conference finals, as the Houston Rockets hung on for a 98-94 win over the Golden State Warriors to take a 3-2 series lead. Unfortunately, that drama didn't end at the final buzzer. Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha, tweeted that a Rockets fan "bumped" her "pregnant belly" after the game. 

A Rockets fan posted a video on Twitter of what began as good natured trash talk after the big win. However, the fan's insistence started to annoy both Ayesha and Dell Curry, who was walking with her. The clip ends with Ayesha walking toward the fan making the video. 

Later that night, she responded to the fan's post, writing, "The fact that you have the audacity to post this after this man bumped me in my 8 month pregnant belly asking and I quote 'doesn't losing feel like getting punched in the gut?'"

She later added that at first she believed it was an accident, and added that she wished there was footage of the entire exchange. 

Obviously, this is an unfortunate situation. It doesn't appear that Curry or her baby were harmed, but no fan should take things so far as to make contact with someone over a game -- especially someone who is pregnant. 

Hopefully Curry won't have to deal with any nonsense during or after Game 6. 

