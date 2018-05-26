Warriors vs. Rockets: Ayesha Curry says Houston fan 'bumped' her 'pregnant belly' after Game 5

There was plenty of drama on the court during Game 5 of the Western Conference finals, as the Houston Rockets hung on for a 98-94 win over the Golden State Warriors to take a 3-2 series lead. Unfortunately, that drama didn't end at the final buzzer. Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha, tweeted that a Rockets fan "bumped" her "pregnant belly" after the game.

A Rockets fan posted a video on Twitter of what began as good natured trash talk after the big win. However, the fan's insistence started to annoy both Ayesha and Dell Curry, who was walking with her. The clip ends with Ayesha walking toward the fan making the video.

Later that night, she responded to the fan's post, writing, "The fact that you have the audacity to post this after this man bumped me in my 8 month pregnant belly asking and I quote 'doesn't losing feel like getting punched in the gut?'"

The fact that you have the audacity to post this after this man bumped me in my 8 month pregnant belly asking and I quote “doesn’t losing feel like getting punched in the gut?” And continued to follow me and taunt me with his camera is beyond me…but “This is America” right. 🙏🏽 — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) May 25, 2018

She later added that at first she believed it was an accident, and added that she wished there was footage of the entire exchange.

I thought it was an accident at first because it was crowded and then he made that gut comment and continued to follow me. I should’ve got him in the face instead of saving his life by removing the cigarette he was swinging around in my face. 😂😂 Wish there was full footage — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) May 25, 2018

Obviously, this is an unfortunate situation. It doesn't appear that Curry or her baby were harmed, but no fan should take things so far as to make contact with someone over a game -- especially someone who is pregnant.

Hopefully Curry won't have to deal with any nonsense during or after Game 6.