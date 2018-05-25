Warriors vs. Rockets: Chris Paul hits absurd 3, mocks Stephen Curry with shimmy move of his own

Game 5 of the Western Conference finals between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors hasn't exactly displayed the prettiest basketball of all time, but there were some big plays. One of those came in the middle of the third quarter.

With the shot clock winding down, Chris Paul was stuck with the ball and had no choice but to hoist up a very difficult 3-pointer. Steph Curry knew that was his only option, and contested the shot well, but sometimes there's nothing you can do as a defender, as Curry found out on this play. Paul's heave caught nothing but net, sending the Toyota Center crowd into hysterics.

Dying at Chris Paul going full Curry on Curry and shimmying in his face (Live + replay) pic.twitter.com/R4KmS8qQ0l — Born Salty (@cjzero) May 25, 2018

It also hyped up CP3, and the Rockets guard used that energy to taunt Curry on the way down the other end of the floor. In classic taunting fashion, Paul just simply used Curry's move against him, as he hit a little "Curry shimmy" right in the Warriors guard's face.

Curry could do nothing but laugh.

Even other NBA players found the moment amusing.

I'm in tears hahahahahahahahahhahahahahahah. Cp just shimmy'd back lololol... this isn't the end of that story. — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 25, 2018

Now that, was a playoff moment.