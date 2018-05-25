Warriors vs. Rockets: Chris Paul suffers apparent hamstring injury; reportedly expects to play in Game 6

The Houston Rockets have flipped the Western Conference finals around, turning a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead on the Golden State Warriors. They did so thanks to a gritty, 98-94 win in Game 5 at home in the Toyota Center. With James Harden missing almost every shot he took -- he went 5 of 21 from the field, including 0 of 11 from downtown -- Chris Paul stepped up to lead the way. He finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals, while also knocking down some extremely clutch shots late in the shot clock.

Unfortunately, Paul wasn't on the floor to close out the win. That's because with less than 30 seconds to play, he came down awkwardly after taking a floater in the lane, and stayed on the ground. Eventually he was able to make it back to his feet on his own, and stayed on the floor until there was a dead ball, but was moving gingerly. Once play was stopped, he limped slowly to the bench and took a seat next to the Rockets' athletic trainer. The good news is that Paul apparently expects to play in Game 6. He told ESPN's Marc J. Spears after the game he would be "alright."

It appeared to be a hamstring problem, as Paul was grabbing at the back of his right leg.

Chris Paul appears to aggravate hamstring injury late in 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/ZymxtH0J6Q — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 25, 2018

It remains to be seen how series Paul's injury is, but immediately after the game it didn't sound too good, as Paul was apparently, "worried." By the time he left the arena, however, he proclaimed he would be "alright."

D'Antoni on Chris Paul: "He's worried." — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 25, 2018

Just saw injured Rockets guard Chris Paul jump into a Maybach outside the Toyota Center and he said: “I will be all right.” I next asked about Game 6, Paul said: “Oh yeah,” before being whisked away. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 25, 2018

His teammate, Gerald Green, added that he would be surprised if Paul didn't suit up.

Gerald Green on CP3: "He’s laying it out on the line. He’s giving everything he’s got. That’s what you want from any of your players, any of your teammates. Honestly man, I don’t see CP not playing next game. I know he’s probably going through some pains, but he’s a warrior.” — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) May 25, 2018

The Rockets have just a bit of breathing room with the 3-2 series lead they now possess, but obviously they will be praying that Paul's injury isn't serious. As he's shown throughout the regular season and the playoffs, he's absolutely crucial to their success. And Game 5 proved that fact once again, as the Rockets were able to get a big win despite an awful night from Harden.