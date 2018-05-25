Warriors vs. Rockets: Chris Paul suffers apparent hamstring injury; 'worried' about Game 6 status
Mike D'Antoni says CP3, who had to leave the game in the closing minute of the fourth quarter, is 'worried'
The Houston Rockets have flipped the Western Conference finals around, turning a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead on the Golden State Warriors. They did so thanks to a gritty, 98-94 win in Game 5 at home in the Toyota Center. With James Harden missing almost every shot he took -- he went 5 of 21 from the field, including 0 of 11 from downtown -- Chris Paul stepped up to lead the way. He finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals, while also knocking down some extremely clutch shots late in the shot clock.
Unfortunately, Paul wasn't on the floor to close out the win. That's because with less than 30 seconds to play, he came down awkwardly after taking a floater in the lane, and stayed on the ground. Eventually he was able to make it back to his feet on his own, and stayed on the floor until there was a dead ball, but was moving gingerly. Once play was stopped, he limped slowly to the bench and took a seat next to the Rockets' athletic trainer.
It appeared to be a hamstring problem, as Paul was grabbing at the back of his right leg.
It remains to be seen how series Paul's injury is, but the initial reaction from Paul doesn't sound too great.
Gerald Green, however, is pretty confident that Paul will play in Game 6 no matter the pain.
The Rockets have just a bit of breathing room with the 3-2 series lead they now possess, but obviously they will be praying that Paul's injury isn't serious. As he's shown throughout the regular season and the playoffs, he's absolutely crucial to their success. And Game 5 proved that fact once again, as the Rockets were able to get a big win despite an awful night from Harden.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
CP3 does shimmy move in Curry's face
Curry simply laughed as he ran back up the court during the third quarter of Game 5
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The conference finals are well underway in the 2018 NBA playoffs
-
2018 NBA Playoffs bracket
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
Rockets vs. Warriors series breakdown
Everything you need to know about the No. 1 vs. No. 2 playoff matchup in the Western Confe...
-
Rockets drop Warriors in Game 5, up 3-2
The Rockets took Game 5 are are now one win away from the NBA Finals
-
NBA playoffs injury tracker
Injuries are starting to impact the NBA playoffs once again, as Klay Thompson suffers a knee...