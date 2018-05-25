Warriors vs. Rockets: Draymond Green makes bold prediction after Golden State falls in Game 5

The Warriors dug themselves into a 3-2 Western Conference finals hole Thursday with a back-breaking 98-94 Game 5 road loss to the Rockets. But even after a tough-to-swallow loss for the reigning NBA champions, Draymond Green's confidence in his team remains sky-high as the series shifts back to Golden State for Game 6 Saturday.

Cocksure, even.

"We still winning this," Green told The Athletic. "Book it."

Green struggled on the road in Game 5, scoring just 12 points on 4 of 9 shooting. He pulled down 15 rebounds in a losing effort, but his team-high six turnovers – one of which may ultimately have put the nail in Golden State's hopes in the closing seconds – proved too costly to overcome.

Nevertheless, confidence isn't hard to come by for Green, who was a vital member of a Golden State team that two years ago overcame a 3-1 Western Conference Finals deficit to Kevin Durant's Oklahoma City Thunder.

"We know we can win two games. A sense of 'you've been there before' is always a good feeling."



"We know we can win two games," Green said. "A sense of 'you've been there before' is always a good feeling."

Despite taking the loss, Golden State remains the favorite to win the West. According to odds from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, the Warriors are -130, while the Rockets, who are one win away from a Finals appearance, sit at +110 odds. Chris Paul's late-game injury could factor signifcantly into how the remaining two games shake out, but Houston possesses the series lead and the advantage of home-court in a potential Game 7. That's enough to consider the Rockets a legit threat to win the West – just don't tell Draymond.