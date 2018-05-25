Warriors vs. Rockets: Draymond Green makes bold prediction after Golden State falls in Game 5
Green's confidence in the Warriors is unwavering despite falling behind 3-2 in the Western Conference finals
The Warriors dug themselves into a 3-2 Western Conference finals hole Thursday with a back-breaking 98-94 Game 5 road loss to the Rockets. But even after a tough-to-swallow loss for the reigning NBA champions, Draymond Green's confidence in his team remains sky-high as the series shifts back to Golden State for Game 6 Saturday.
Cocksure, even.
"We still winning this," Green told The Athletic. "Book it."
Green struggled on the road in Game 5, scoring just 12 points on 4 of 9 shooting. He pulled down 15 rebounds in a losing effort, but his team-high six turnovers – one of which may ultimately have put the nail in Golden State's hopes in the closing seconds – proved too costly to overcome.
Nevertheless, confidence isn't hard to come by for Green, who was a vital member of a Golden State team that two years ago overcame a 3-1 Western Conference Finals deficit to Kevin Durant's Oklahoma City Thunder.
"We know we can win two games," Green said. "A sense of 'you've been there before' is always a good feeling."
Despite taking the loss, Golden State remains the favorite to win the West. According to odds from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, the Warriors are -130, while the Rockets, who are one win away from a Finals appearance, sit at +110 odds. Chris Paul's late-game injury could factor signifcantly into how the remaining two games shake out, but Houston possesses the series lead and the advantage of home-court in a potential Game 7. That's enough to consider the Rockets a legit threat to win the West – just don't tell Draymond.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cavs vs. Celtics odds, picks, best bets
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the Cavs and Celtics
-
OTB: Warriors coasting has caught up
The Rockets took their first lead in the Western Conference Finals with a win on Thursday
-
Celtics vs. Cavaliers series breakdown
The Celtics will try to clinch their ticket to the NBA Finals in Game 6
-
5 things: Rockets go up 3-2 on Warriors
Let's all hope Chris Paul can find a way to play in Game 6, because this series deserves his...
-
Losing Paul would be cruelest of ironies
CP3 has been working his entire career to reach the NBA Finals, and now he may not be able...
-
CP3 leaves Game 5 late with leg injury
Paul, despite being 'worried' about his injury, left the arena feeling rather optimistic, reportedly...