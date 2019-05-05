Warriors vs. Rockets: Draymond Green's mom pokes fun at Stephen Curry on Twitter after Golden State's Game 3 loss

Stephen Curry likely had his fair share of critics after a tough Game 3 loss to the Rockets, but he probably didn't expect Draymond Green's mom to be among them.

Curry had a relatively pedestrian night on the floor, recording 17 points on just 7-for-23 shooting. His struggles from the field were one of the reasons that the Warriors dropped their first game of the series, losing 126-121 to Houston in overtime. As a result of the rough performance -- including botching a wide-open dunk -- Curry was the butt of a few jokes during and after Game 3.

Draymond Green's mom, Mary Babers, apparently appreciated at least one of those jokes, one which poked fun at Curry's playoff performance. Babers shared a tweet that was critical of "postseason Steph" and retweeted another that addressed how poorly he played on Saturday night.

The internet is undefeated! https://t.co/blh0aFsKrR — Mary B (@BabersGreen) May 5, 2019

Steph Curry tonight:



17 points

7-23 FG

2-9 3PT

3 turnovers

5 fouls

and about 5 missed layups pic.twitter.com/b3ZW9ndAIl — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 5, 2019

A number of people were quick to come to Curry's defense and tell Babers that it was a bad look for her to share negativity, and she eventually clarified that she was just enjoying some of the jokes at Steph's expense.

Get out y’all feelings..I RETWEETED SOMETHING THAT WAS FUNNY DANG! I CAN SAY WHAT I WANT! Y’all can come after everybody but I can go to SLEEP & regain yo composure STEPH has a wife! — Mary B (@BabersGreen) May 5, 2019

Of course, it was pretty easy to pile on Steph on Saturday, especially following that brutal missed dunk in open space that essentially sealed the victory for Houston. Even Curry had to own up to that blunder, saying it was "not my finest moment."

Steph Curry's missed dunk in 1080p looks nice :D pic.twitter.com/uSJlLrUD4M — NiTringo NBA (@NiTringoNBA) May 5, 2019

Despite having a tough go of things and getting dunked on by one of his teammates' mom, Curry should be able to bounce back. The Warriors still hold a 2-1 lead over the Rockets and will have an opportunity to push Houston to the brink in Game 4 (9:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV) on Monday.