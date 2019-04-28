Warriors vs. Rockets Game 1 score: Golden State holds off Houston in series opener for 1-0 lead in second round

In a rematch of last year's Western Conference finals, the Golden State Warriors narrowly defeated the Houston Rockets, 104-100, in Game 1 of this second-round series.

Despite rough performances from Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors prevailed behind another sensational performance from Kevin Durant, who led the way with 35 points.

While the Warriors did emerge victorious in this one, there were several questionable non-calls from the referees -- most of which hurt the Rockets. On at least five different occasions it appeared James Harden and Chris Paul were fouled on 3-point attempts, only for the referees to ignore the obvious physical contact and fouls following their shot attempts.

None was more prevalent than during the closing seconds of the game with the Rockets trailing 103-100 when Harden appeared to be fouled by Draymond Green on the close-out with 9.1 seconds remaining. The refs didn't call a foul and the Rockets went on to turn over the ball after grabbing an offensive rebound.

The close win by the Warriors sets up a Game 2 matchup for Tuesday night at Oracle Arena in which the Rockets absolutely cannot afford to fall down 2-0.

Revisit all the news, highlights and updates from Game 1 below:

No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets



How to watch Game 2



Date: Tuesday, Apr. 30



Tuesday, Apr. 30 Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

10:30 p.m. EST Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California

Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California TV channel: TNT



TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)



fuboTV (try it for free) Odds: N/A

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).

Odds and Analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Game 1 storylines

Rockets: The Rockets were able to dispatch of the Utah Jazz fairly easily in their opening round series. Much like has been the case throughout the majority of the season, James Harden has put up offensive numbers that are out of this world. Harden averaged 27.8 points and shot 35.3 percent from beyond the arc during the series. Look for Harden to attempt to continue to dominate from the perimeter and try and carve up the Warriors.

Warriors: Meanwhile, the Warriors went through their fair share of adversity against the Clippers. On top of losing Cousins, the Clippers also gave the Warriors a series. It's worth keeping an eye on star guard Stephen Curry, who suffered a minor ankle injury in Game 6. If Durant and Curry are clicking on all cylinders, Golden State is one of the most dangerous teams around.

Game 1 prediction, pick

These two teams battled in the Western Conference Finals in a very entertaining series in 2018 and it should be more of the same this time around. It's a quick turnaround for the Warriors after just wrapping up their opening round series, but Golden State thrives at Oracle. It'll be close since the Rockets have had a chance to rest, but the Warriors will come out on top.