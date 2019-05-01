Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2 score: Golden State's balanced effort bests Houston to take 2-0 series lead

The second-round series between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets has already had plenty of drama, and it continued in the first half of Game 2, when both Stephen Curry and James Harden suffered minor injuries.

While both players ultimately returned to the game, it was the Rockets who made the late charge to put themselves in a position to steal homecourt advantage in this best-of-seven series. However, in the end, it wasn't enough as the defending champions held on for a 115-109 victory.

With the series shifting from Oakland to Houston for Game 3, there will be plenty of pressure on both sides to ensure that they pick up the next win in this series in hopes of punching their ticket to the Western Conference finals.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout Game 2 between the Warriors and Rockets. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.

If you missed anything from tonight's game, get caught up here.

Here's everything you need to know about Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2.

No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets



How to watch Game 3

Date: Saturday, May 4



Saturday, May 4 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET



8:30 p.m. ET Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV channel: ABC



ABC Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Online streaming: WATCHESPN

WATCHESPN Odds: N/A

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).

Odds and Analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Who wins Game 2 of Warriors vs. Rockets? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you should be all over, all from the projection model that's up more than $3,100 on top-rated NBA picks this season.



