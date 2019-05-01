Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2 score, takeaways: Golden State's balanced effort bests Houston to take 2-0 series lead
The Warriors own a 2-0 advantage as the series shifts to Houston
The second-round series between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets has already had plenty of drama, and it continued in the first half of Game 2, when both Stephen Curry and James Harden suffered minor injuries.
While both players ultimately returned to the game, it was the Rockets who made the late charge to put themselves in a position to steal home-court advantage in this best-of-seven series. However, in the end, it wasn't enough as the defending champions held on for a 115-109 victory.
With the series shifting from Oakland to Houston for Game 3, there will be plenty of pressure on both sides to ensure that they pick up the next win in this series in hopes of punching their ticket to the Western Conference finals.
Here's everything you need to know about Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2
Balanced scoring from both sides
The Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors have two of the most talented rosters in the NBA and they put that on display on Tuesday night as the title contenders received big-time performances from their best players.
In the end, there were 11 players in total who scored in double figures, all of the starters on each team eclipsed the 10-point plateau, with James Harden and Kevin Durant each recording 29 points for their respective side.
Rockets, Warriors take advantage of 3-point line
After a less than spectacular effort from beyond the arc in Game 1, the Rockets and Warriors each converted on more than 10 attempts from the three-point line in Tuesday night's showdown in Oakland as the two sides combined for 28 makes from the perimeter in the game itself.
Taking care of the basketball was paramount in the end
Both of these teams are more than capable of converting on the long ball, as we have seen throughout the year, but what mattered the most on Tuesday night was their ability to take care of the basketball and, in the end, it was the team that turned it over the least (12 for the Warriors compared to 17 for the Rockets) which came out on top.
How to watch Game 3
- Date: Saturday, May 4
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV channel: ABC
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Online streaming: WATCHESPN
- Odds: N/A
-
