Warriors vs. Rockets Game 3 score: James Harden, Houston sneak past Golden State in overtime for clutch win

The Houston Rockets needed a response in Game 3 of their second-round series against the Golden State Warriors, and they delivered one with a clutch 126-121 victory in overtime to shrink the series deficit to 2-1.

The Warriors started out on fire, and jumped out to a nice lead in the first few minutes. But the Rockets responded on their home floor and used a second-quarter surge to take a 58-49 advantage into the break. They maintained that lead until the early stages of the fourth quarter, when Kevin Durant rattled off 10 points in less than two minutes to get the Warriors back in the game.

From there, the two teams traded baskets, and the game turned into an instant classic. Late in overtime, James Harden drained one of his patented step-back 3s to give the Rockets a six-point lead in the final minute. It looked like a possible dagger, but Kevin Durant went down the other end and got fouled on a 3-pointer to cut the deficit in half.

On the other end though, Harden drove inside for a clutch floater to push the lead back to five, and when Steph Curry botched a dunk in the closing seconds, the win was sealed.

Durant finished the night with 46 points in another playoff masterpiece, while Harden led the Rockets with 41 points of his own. Meanwhile, Eric Gordon added 30 to give the Rockets a big boost.

Live updates

How to watch Game 4



Date: Monday, May 6



Monday, May 6 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET



9:30 p.m. ET Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV channel: TNT

