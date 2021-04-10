Who's Playing

Houston @ Golden State

Current Records: Houston 14-38; Golden State 24-28

What to Know

The Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors will face off at 10 p.m. ET April 10 at Chase Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The matchup between Houston and the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Rockets falling 126-109 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the defeat, Houston got a solid performance out of center Christian Wood, who had 23 points in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Golden State as they fell 110-107 to the Washington Wizards on Friday. The losing side was boosted by point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points, five assists and six boards. Chef Curry's night made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.

Houston is expected to lose this next one by 9. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 17-35 ATS, to cover the spread.

In the teams' previous meeting last month, Houston lost to the Dubs at home by a decisive 108-94 margin. Can the Rockets avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a big 9-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won 22 out of their last 36 games against Houston.