Warriors vs. Rockets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Warriors vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston @ Golden State
Current Records: Houston 34-20; Golden State 12-43
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Houston Rockets will meet up at 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Chase Center. The Warriors are limping into the contest on a four-game losing streak.
Golden State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 112-106 to the Phoenix Suns. Golden State's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Andrew Wiggins, who had 27 points and five assists in addition to four blocks.
Meanwhile, Houston strolled past the Boston Celtics with points to spare last Tuesday, taking the matchup 116-105. Houston's shooting guard James Harden did his thing and shot 7-for-16 from beyond the arc and finished with 42 points, seven assists and eight rebounds.
Golden State is now 12-43 while Houston sits at 34-20. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Warriors have only been able to knock down 43.30% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for Golden State, Houston ranks second in the league when it comes to points per game, with 118.2 on average. So the Golden State squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $56.03
Odds
The Rockets are a big 10-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 232
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 21 out of their last 34 games against Houston.
- Dec 25, 2019 - Golden State 116 vs. Houston 104
- Nov 06, 2019 - Houston 129 vs. Golden State 112
- May 10, 2019 - Golden State 118 vs. Houston 113
- May 08, 2019 - Golden State 104 vs. Houston 99
- May 06, 2019 - Houston 112 vs. Golden State 108
- May 04, 2019 - Houston 126 vs. Golden State 121
- Apr 30, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Houston 109
- Apr 28, 2019 - Golden State 104 vs. Houston 100
- Mar 13, 2019 - Golden State 106 vs. Houston 104
- Feb 23, 2019 - Houston 118 vs. Golden State 112
- Jan 03, 2019 - Houston 135 vs. Golden State 134
- Nov 15, 2018 - Houston 107 vs. Golden State 86
- May 28, 2018 - Golden State 101 vs. Houston 92
- May 26, 2018 - Golden State 115 vs. Houston 86
- May 24, 2018 - Houston 98 vs. Golden State 94
- May 22, 2018 - Houston 95 vs. Golden State 92
- May 20, 2018 - Golden State 126 vs. Houston 85
- May 16, 2018 - Houston 127 vs. Golden State 105
- May 14, 2018 - Golden State 119 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 20, 2018 - Houston 116 vs. Golden State 108
- Jan 04, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Houston 114
- Oct 17, 2017 - Houston 122 vs. Golden State 121
- Mar 31, 2017 - Golden State 107 vs. Houston 98
- Mar 28, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 20, 2017 - Golden State 125 vs. Houston 108
- Dec 01, 2016 - Houston 132 vs. Golden State 127
- Apr 27, 2016 - Golden State 114 vs. Houston 81
- Apr 24, 2016 - Golden State 121 vs. Houston 94
- Apr 21, 2016 - Houston 97 vs. Golden State 96
- Apr 18, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Houston 106
- Apr 16, 2016 - Golden State 104 vs. Houston 78
- Feb 09, 2016 - Golden State 123 vs. Houston 110
- Dec 31, 2015 - Golden State 114 vs. Houston 110
- Oct 30, 2015 - Golden State 112 vs. Houston 92
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Sixers vs. Nets odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Sixers vs. Nets game 10,000 times.
-
There won't be tryouts for Olympic team
The two will just announce the 12 players who will compete at the Summer Olympics
-
Towns out indefinitely with wrist injury
Towns was held out of the Wolves' final game before the All-Star break
-
BAL brings attention to African talent
The 12-team league will tip off on March 13 in Senegal
-
A timeline of Beilein's stint as Cavs HC
John Beilein is stepping down as Cleveland's head coach after 54 games into his tenure
-
Beilein out as HC; to remain with Cavs
Beilein is reportedly going to be re-assigned to a different role in the organization
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game
-
Live updates: NBA All-Star Saturday
There was plenty of fun, excitement and highlights throughout Saturday night's three marquee...