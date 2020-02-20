Warriors vs. Rockets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Houston @ Golden State

Current Records: Houston 34-20; Golden State 12-43

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Houston Rockets will meet up at 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Chase Center. The Warriors are limping into the contest on a four-game losing streak.

Golden State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 112-106 to the Phoenix Suns. Golden State's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Andrew Wiggins, who had 27 points and five assists in addition to four blocks.

Meanwhile, Houston strolled past the Boston Celtics with points to spare last Tuesday, taking the matchup 116-105. Houston's shooting guard James Harden did his thing and shot 7-for-16 from beyond the arc and finished with 42 points, seven assists and eight rebounds.

Golden State is now 12-43 while Houston sits at 34-20. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Warriors have only been able to knock down 43.30% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for Golden State, Houston ranks second in the league when it comes to points per game, with 118.2 on average. So the Golden State squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $56.03

Odds

The Rockets are a big 10-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 232

Series History

Golden State have won 21 out of their last 34 games against Houston.