Warriors vs. Rockets: James Harden committed a charge on game-winner in Game 3, per NBA's Last Two Minute Report

Ah, you just can't get enough of the drama in the playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets.

Not only is it a matchup of two of the Western Conference's elite and a rematch of last year's seven-game Western Conference Finals, but the series has also been overshadowed by it's controversial officiating.

The Rockets finally won a game in this series, defeating the Warriors 126-121 in overtime in Game 3. There is no doubt the game had its highlights but there were also plenty of lowlights, especially when it pertains to Stephen Curry blowing a dunk late in the game along with an earlier missed layup attempt in the overtime period.

However, the win didn't escape controversy -- that would be because the NBA has ruled in its "Last Two Minute Report" that James Harden actually committed a charge on his game-winning basket with 27 seconds left in overtime.

If you missed the highlight, here it is:

James Harden's floater and Steph Curry's blown dunk cap a wild finish to the Rockets' Game 3 win 😱 pic.twitter.com/egOy5ujUMh — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 5, 2019

Basically, Harden should have been called for the offensive foul on Draymond Green after the Rockets went up by five points -- the final score of the game.

Of course, it wasn't that long ago during Game 1 when there were numerous instances where Harden and Chris Paul appeared to be fouled on 3-point attempts on closeouts and the refs refused to blow the whistle -- including Harden's game-tying 3-point attempt with roughly nine seconds remaining in the game. This time, however, the call went in Houston's favor.

Officiating is never going to be perfect, but when you have blown calls -- and the NBA is admitting they're blown calls -- so late in the game of important playoff contests, it leaves a bad mark on the reputation of the league.