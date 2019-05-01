Warriors vs. Rockets: James Harden says he could 'barely see' in Game 2 loss, which raises questions moving forward
Harden suffered a lacerated left eyelid in the first quarter of Game 2, which the Rockets lost
Following the Houston Rockets' Game 2 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, James Harden told reporters he "barely could see" after suffering a lacerated left eyelid in the first quarter. Harden had bleeding in both eyes, in fact, after Draymond Green accidentally poked him as they both pursued a rebound.
"I couldn't see nothing," Harden added. "They put a couple of drops in to help it and numb it a little bit. All the lights were blurry. ... Hopefully it gets better day by day."
That's obviously the concern here. How much will Harden's vision improve by the time Game 3 rolls around? Luckily for Houston, Game 3 isn't until Saturday, so he has some time. For a guy who couldn't see, Harden played admirably in Game 2, scoring 29 points on 9-of-19 shooting including 3 of 7 from 3. It just wasn't enough.
The Rockets trail the Warriors 2-0 as the series moves to Houston, and clearly they need Harden at as close to full strength as possible to climb back. To advance, the Rockets have to win four of the next five games vs. Golden State. For all intents and purposes, Game 3 is a must-win. There is no way Houston is coming back from a 3-0 deficit.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Referees take backseat in Rockets-GSW
This series has been about everything but basketball
-
How to watch: Sixers vs. Raptors Game 3
After the Sixers' big win in Game 2 to tie the series at 1-1, it shifts back to Philadelphia...
-
Nuggets vs. Blazers: Series breakdown
Portland dropped Game 1 at Denver, but will get a chance to even the score on Wednesday ni...
-
Series breakdown: Celtics vs. Bucks
The Celtics will host the Bucks in Game 3 on Friday with the series all tied up at 1-all
-
Injuries show Warriors' absurd depth
The Rockets and Warriors were in very different places after injuries to their superstars in...
-
Blazers-Nuggets: Picks ATS, over/under
Denver has a 1-0 series lead and comes into Game 2 as a four-point home favorite