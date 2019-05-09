Warriors vs. Rockets: Kevin Durant leaves Game 5 with calf strain, will not return

Considering how the injury looked, this might be as good of news as Golden State could've hoped for

Kevin Durant rose up, hit a jump shot, and as he was running back down the court he suddenly pulled up lame and began grabbing at the back of his leg. The initial fear was that perhaps Durant had suffered an Achilles injury, but TNT's Allie LaForce reported that it is a left calf strain and Durant will not return to Game 5. 

The Warriors confirmed this report via their media relations team shortly after Durant was forced to leave the floor.

