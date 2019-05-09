Warriors vs. Rockets: Kevin Durant leaves Game 5 with calf strain, will not return

Kevin Durant rose up, hit a jump shot, and as he was running back down the court he suddenly pulled up lame and began grabbing at the back of his leg. The initial fear was that perhaps Durant had suffered an Achilles injury, but TNT's Allie LaForce reported that it is a left calf strain and Durant will not return to Game 5.

Oh no. Durant to the locker room after taking a bad step... pic.twitter.com/0HqjNcfUwa — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 9, 2019

The Warriors confirmed this report via their media relations team shortly after Durant was forced to leave the floor.