Warriors vs. Rockets: Kevin Durant ruled out for Game 6 with calf injury; still awaiting Thursday's MRI results
Golden State will be holding its breath for the results of that MRI
Kevin Durant left the Warriors' 104-99 Game 5 victory over the Rockets in the third quarter with a right calf strain and did not return.
While TNT's Allie LaForce initially reported that Durant will undergo an MRI on Thursday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has already made his decision on Thursday regarding Durant's playing status for Game 6 on Friday night -- he won't play, via Tim Kawakami of The Athletic.
"He's not going to play Game 6 [in Houston]," Kerr told me late Wednesday. "We can all pretend and just say he's doubtful. But he's not playing Game 6."
Here's the play where Durant was injured:
Big picture, the Warriors did themselves a huge service by winning Game 5, as the team who wins Game 5 in a 2-2 series goes on to win the series 82 percent of the time.
With Durant not able to go in Game 6, the Warriors at least have two chances to try and close out Houston, although they'd like to do it as quickly as possible. LaForce did report that depending on the severity of the strain, there is a chance Durant's recovery could take 2-3 weeks. Everyone is just waiting to see what the MRI reveals on Thursday.
While we still await the MRI results regarding Durant's calf strain, one thing is for certain -- he won't suit up for Game 6 as the Rockets look to remain alive in the postseason and the Warriors look to close out the series.
