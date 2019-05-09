Warriors vs. Rockets: Kevin Durant strains calf in Game 5, will undergo an MRI on Thursday; playoff status in question

Kevin Durant left the Warriors' Game 5 victory over the Rockets in the third quarter with a right calf strain and did not return. It looked like it could've been a lot worse, perhaps an Achilles injury by the way Durant reacted, but the calf strain isn't exactly good news. TNT's Allie LaForce reported that Durant will undergo an MRI on Thursday, and depending on those results it's still up in the air whether Durant will travel with the team to Houston for Game 6 on Friday.

Here's the play where Durant was injured:

Oh no. Durant to the locker room after taking a bad step... pic.twitter.com/0HqjNcfUwa — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 9, 2019

Big picture, the Warriors did themselves a huge service by winning Game 5, as the winner of Game 5 in a 2-2 series goes on to win the series 82 percent of the time. If Durant can't go in Game 6, they at least have a game to play with, sort of, though Golden State clearly wants to get rid of this Houston team as quickly as possible. LaForce did report that depending on the severity of the strain, there is a chance Durant's recovery could take 2-3 weeks. Everyone is just waiting to see what the MRI reveals on Thursday.