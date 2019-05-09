Warriors vs. Rockets: Kevin Durant strains calf in Game 5, will undergo an MRI on Thursday; playoff status in question
Golden State will be holding its breath for the results of that MRI
Kevin Durant left the Warriors' Game 5 victory over the Rockets in the third quarter with a right calf strain and did not return. It looked like it could've been a lot worse, perhaps an Achilles injury by the way Durant reacted, but the calf strain isn't exactly good news. TNT's Allie LaForce reported that Durant will undergo an MRI on Thursday, and depending on those results it's still up in the air whether Durant will travel with the team to Houston for Game 6 on Friday.
Here's the play where Durant was injured:
Big picture, the Warriors did themselves a huge service by winning Game 5, as the winner of Game 5 in a 2-2 series goes on to win the series 82 percent of the time. If Durant can't go in Game 6, they at least have a game to play with, sort of, though Golden State clearly wants to get rid of this Houston team as quickly as possible. LaForce did report that depending on the severity of the strain, there is a chance Durant's recovery could take 2-3 weeks. Everyone is just waiting to see what the MRI reveals on Thursday.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kyrie's been Celtics' problem all along
Irving wanted to leave LeBron's shadow and lead his own team. He's proven that's not a role...
-
K.D.'s injury brings back old Curry
Curry activated a different mode after Durant's injury, reminiscent of his two MVP seasons
-
Steve Kerr compares win to Liverpool
The Warriors took a 3-2 lead in the series with the win
-
2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, matchups
A look at every series in the NBA postseason
-
Rockets vs. Warriors: Series breakdown
The Warriors withstood an injury to Kevin Durant and took a 3-2 series lead with a crucial...
-
2019 NBA playoffs expert brackets
Our CBS Sports NBA experts predict the winner of every playoff round, all the way through the...