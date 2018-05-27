Warriors vs. Rockets: Klay Thompson's personality is perfect for huge playoff moments

OAKLAND, Calif. -- You've probably seen the video, and you vaguely recognize the main character. He's in a club next to the DJ booth, raising his arms, hopping from side to side and egging on the crowd to match his level of pure joy and excitement.

His name is China Klay.

While touring China, Klay Thompson's alter ego took the NBA world by storm last summer after the Warriors' second title in three years, partly because this isn't the Klay Thompson we get to see on a regular basis. This isn't the Klay Thompson who tries to sneak out before the Warriors PR staff insists that he talk to media. This isn't the Klay Thompson who, according to Kevin Durant, completely ditched a practice because he overslept, then erupted for a career-high 60 points the very next night.

China Klay showed us a different side of Thompson, and for just a second you might have thought he was on the court for Golden State's 115-86 Game 6 win over the Houston Rockets. He scored 35 points, including 9 of 14 triples, to lead the Warriors on a season-saving second-half barrage and force a Game 7 in Houston. And while he wasn't dancing next to Oracle's in-house DJ, Thompson admitted after the game that he was more vocal and demonstrative than usual.

"That felt good, to be honest," Thompson said. "I just wanted to play with as much passion as I could tonight. Probably sounded more vocal than I usually am. When your back's against the wall, if your shot's not falling, you can always control your passion and how hard you play. Usually when I do that, it trickles over to other aspects of my game."

In Games 2, 3 and 4 against Houston, Thompson shot 13 for 38 from the field, but that's almost a bad sign for the opposing team, since it means he's due. And a due Klay Thompson is a frightening enemy to have.

Part of Thompson's allure as an NBA player is his ability to go from zero to nuclear in 2.5 possessions. Once he thinks he's on a roll, there's no telling when it will stop, and his quick release combined with his ability to work off screens make him nearly impossible to defend. Whether it's scoring 60 points in 29 minutes against the Pacers, his NBA record 37-point third quarter back in 2015 or dropping 22 in the first quarter against the Suns this season, there are plenty of examples proving that Thompson gets hot as quickly as anyone in NBA history.

Another game in which Thompson caught fire, perhaps the most memorable game of his career thus far, was during another Game 6 -- two years ago against the Oklahoma City Thunder, coincidentally the last series in which the Warriors faced elimination before this one. Trailing 3-2 in the 2016 Western Conference finals, Thompson erupted for 41 points, including a playoff-record 11 3-pointers, almost single-handedly saving the Warriors' season, perhaps even their dynasty. They came back to win the series, which ultimately led to Kevin Durant signing with Golden State in the offseason, ushering in a new era of Warriors dominance.

While Thompson was splashing 3s on Saturday against the Rockets, the parallels to the Thunder game were obvious.

"I don't know if I was born for it, but I definitely worked my butt off to get to this point," Thompson said of his clutch performance in the win over the Rockets, before reconsidering. "I mean, I guess you could say I was born for it (laughing). I don't know. I guess everything happens for a reason."

Ask Warriors coach Steve Kerr about Thompson, and the infatuation is immediately apparent. Before the start of the season, Kerr told reporters that if he had to do it all over again, he'd be Klay Thompson, and that his shooting guard has "got it figured out." After Saturday's Game 6, Kerr once again brought up Thompson's personality as an asset in big-game situations.

"I think Klay doesn't worry too much about repercussions," Kerr said. "He doesn't worry about judgment and results. I think he just loves to play. He's so comfortable in his own skin. I just think he wants to go out there and hoop, and he doesn't worry about much else. So pressure doesn't seem to bother him much. He just competes and plays."

Though his stoic, quietly confident demeanor is his trademark, the fire comes out of Klay occasionally -- like it did on Saturday, or last summer in China -- and the Warriors know that when it reveals itself, it's a good sign.

"I like that fire and energy when you know he's engaged and appreciating what he's bringing to the game," Curry said after Game 6. "A little fist pump, or him jumping up and down, whatever it is, when he's animated, that's good for us."

It's safe to say that Thompson will be pumped up once again for Game 7, and the Warriors will need every bit of his energy on both ends of the court. In addition to his offensive exploits, Thompson has guarded Rockets star James Harden for a large portion of the series, and will draw the assignment again on Monday.

If all goes well, however, China Klay could be making another appearance this summer ... with one more NBA title under his belt.