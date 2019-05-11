Warriors vs. Rockets NBA playoff series results, scores: Golden State eliminates Houston, 4-2, with dramatic Game 6 win

What more can you say about the Golden State Warriors? Without Kevin Durant and as seven-point road underdogs against the Houston Rockets, the Warriors pulled out an incredible Game 6 win to close out their second-round series. After being held scoreless in the first half, Stephen Curry lit up the Toyota Center for 33 second-half points, including some clutch baskets down the stretch.

The first half was kept afloat by Klay Thompson, who had 21 points in the first 24 minutes and finished the game with 27 points. This was a devastating loss for the Rockets, who now have to wonder whether their championship window with James Harden and Chris Paul has begun to close, if not shut entirely.

Here's everything you need to know about this epic second-round series.

