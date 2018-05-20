Warriors vs. Rockets odds, Game 3: Legendary handicapper locks in picks for 2018 NBA playoffs

The 2018 NBA Playoffs roll on Sunday, with Game 3 between the Warriors and Rockets at 8 p.m. ET in Oakland. Golden State opened as a 7-point favorite, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has ticked down to 226.5 from an opening of 227.



Goldberg believes now that Stephen Curry is healthy, he should be able drive to the hoop with more ease. Curry's quick-cut elusiveness could leave Rockets defenders in the dust. But Houston has been a phenomenal road team, racking up an NBA-best 31-10 regular-season record and 3-1 this postseason.



In addition to a healthy Curry, the Warriors can cover the spread if Klay Thompson not only gets good looks from 3-point range, but can also knock them down. It was a tale of two games for the sharpshooter, who was 6 for 15 in Game 1 from beyond the arc but only 2 for 4 in Game 2.



The Rockets can cover the spread by incorporating P.J. Tucker and Trevor Ariza into the offense. The two forwards were a combined 15 for 18 from the field in Game 2 -- and a perfect 9 for 9 from 2-point range. While Houston did knock down 16 3s, they also clanked 26 attempts from deep.

