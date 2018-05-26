Warriors vs. Rockets odds, Game 6: Expert on 15-4 roll reveals picks for NBA Playoffs 2018

The Houston Rockets outlasted the Golden State Warriors in perhaps the most memorable game of the 2018 NBA Playoffs to take a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference finals. But they will be short-handed without injured point guard Chris Paul for Game 6 on Saturday (9 p.m. ET), when they will have an opportunity to eliminate the Warriors in Oakland. The Warriors are 12-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is set at 212.5.



Nagel knows the key question is whether the Rockets have the personnel and ability to avoid an emotional letdown following the loss of Paul in order to stand a chance in Game 6.



The veteran point guard has come up huge down the stretch in the past two games. He scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half of Thursday's 98-94 home victory, including two long 3-pointers as the shot clock expired to deflate Golden State's defense. He also had 27 points and four assists in Houston's 95-92 Game 4 upset in Oakland.



James Harden has missed 20 consecutive 3-point attempts and finished with 19 points Thursday. The MVP front-runner will undoubtedly have to give a big performance Saturday and get help from Houston's role players. Eric Gordon picked up the slack with 24 points in Game 5.



Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 74 points in Game 5, but the Warriors got only four points from their reserves.

