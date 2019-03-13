Warriors vs. Rockets odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 54-42 run

The top betting favorites to win the Western Conference collide Wednesday when the Golden State Warriors visit the Houston Rockets. The Warriors (45-21) have lost four of their past six, including a 115-111 defeat at home to lowly Phoenix. Golden State will face Houston without Kevin Durant, who sprained his right ankle in the loss to the Suns. Meanwhile, there's no hotter team in the NBA than the Rockets (42-25), who have won nine straight games and climbed to the No. 3 seed in the West. Houston has won five of the past six regular-season games against the Warriors, including all three this season. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET, and Houston is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Warriors vs. Rockets odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 230.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Rockets picks of your own, be sure to check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has considered that the Rockets are playing their best ball of the season now that James Harden, Chris Paul and Clint Capela are back in the lineup together. Houston's nine-game winning streak is the second longest in the league this season.

The Rockets have had Golden State's number during the regular season the past two years. In the team's three wins over the Warriors, Houston has averaged 120.0 points, and its average margin of victory has been 9.3. With a win Wednesday, the Rockets would be the only team to sweep a four-game series against Golden State since the 2014-15 season.

Golden State leads the league in scoring (118.2 points), field-goal percentage (48.8), assists (29.2) and blocks (6.5). Sharpshooting guard Stephen Curry has been especially deadly against the Rockets this season, averaging 30.0 points, 6.5 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals. Meanwhile, fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson has scored at least 20 points in six straight games.

Just one game ahead of Denver for the top seed in West, Golden State still has incentive to play well before the playoffs. And the 2018 Western Conference finals showed what a motivated Warriors team can do against Houston.

