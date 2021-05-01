The Golden State Warriors visit the Houston Rockets in a rivalry matchup on Saturday evening. Golden State is in need of a win for playoff positioning. The Warriors are 31-32 this season, with Houston entering at 16-47 overall. Draymond Green (shoulder) and Kelly Oubre (wrist) are questionable for the Warriors, with Damion Lee (protocols) and Eric Paschall (hip) ruled out. Avery Bradley (leg) is listed as questionable for Houston, with John Wall (hamstring), Eric Gordon (groin) and DJ Augustin (ankle) ruled out.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Houston. William Hill Sportsbook lists Golden State as an eight-point road favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 232.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Rockets odds.

Warriors vs. Rockets spread: Warriors -8

Warriors vs. Rockets over-under: 232.5 points

GSW: The Warriors are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

HOU: The Rockets are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Warriors can cover



Stephen Curry is on fire right now, and he keys Golden State's offensive attack. The two-time NBA MVP is averaging 31.3 points per game on elite efficiency for the season and, in the last 16 games, Curry has taken things to another level. In that sample, he is averaging 36.9 points per game while shooting 51 percent from the floor, 46 percent from 3-point range and 90 percent from the free throw line. He set a new NBA record for 3-pointers in a calendar month with 96 in April, and Curry is also an excellent passer on a team that leads the NBA in assists (27.4 per game).

Defensively, the Warriors are in a strong position, both due to their own effectiveness and Houston's struggles. Golden State is a top-eight defense by the numbers, giving up 1.10 points per possession, and the Warriors are a top-eight team in 2-point shooting allowed (51.1 percent), field goal percentage allowed (45.5 percent), turnover creation rate (14.8 percent) and assists allowed (24.0 per game).

Why the Rockets can cover

The Rockets have intriguing young talent, headlined by Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood. Porter Jr. became the youngest player in NBA history to score 50 points and produce 11 assists in Houston's last outing against the Bucks, showcasing his upside. Wood is averaging 21.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game for the season, and he scored 31 points in the same game against Milwaukee. As a team, Houston has strengths in getting to the free throw line (22.3 attempts per game) and producing chaos on the defensive end, averaging 5.2 blocks and 7.6 steals per game.

Golden State's offense is below-average overall (109.6 points per 100 possessions) and the Warriors are the NBA's worst offensive rebounding team. The Warriors also turn the ball over on 14.6 percent of offensive possessions, one of the 10 worst marks in the NBA. Golden State's defense is better, but the Warriros are second-worst in preventing free throw attempts and just 25th in defensive rebound rate (72.5 percent), both of which project to help Houston maintain efficiency.

