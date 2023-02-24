The Golden State Warriors will take on the Houston Rockets at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Chase Center. The Warriors are 29-30 overall and 22-7 at home, while Houston is 13-45 overall and 5-25 on the road. The Warriors have won each of the last eight meetings with Houston, including a 19-point victory in December.

Golden State is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Warriors vs. Rockets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 231. Before entering any Rockets vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Rockets spread: Warriors -10.5

Warriors vs. Rockets over/under: 231 points

Warriors vs. Rockets money line: Golden State -550, Houston +400

What you need to know about the Warriors

On Thursday, the Dubs lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on the road by a decisive 124-111 margin. The top scorers for the Warriors were shooting guards Klay Thompson (22 points) and Ty Jerome (20 points). Golden State played without Stephen Curry (leg) and Andrew Wiggins (personal), both of whom will also be out on Friday.

Jordan Poole shot just 3 for 13 on Thursday with 16 points. But outside of that showing, he has been Golden State's best player with Curry sidelined, and he averaged 26.0 points with 7.0 assists over his previous five games. The Warriors are 10-10-1 against the spread this season in the 21 games that Curry has missed, compared to a 16-22 ATS record in the games in which he's played in.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, it's hard to picture a worse loss than the 133-96 bruising that the Rockets suffered against the Oklahoma City Thunder last Wednesday. Houston was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 76-54. Power forward Jabari Smith (15 points) and shooting guard Jalen Green (14 points) were the top scorers for the Rockets.

However, both Green (groin) and Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) will be out tonight, robbing Houston of its two leading scorers. Additionally, Houston traded away veteran Eric Gordon just before the All-Star break, so points may be hard to come by for the young Rockets. The team already ranks 29th in PPG and 30th in offensive rating, so Houston will have rely on a defense that ranks in the top half of the league in steals, blocks and rebounds per game.

