The Golden State Warriors (36-36) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when they face the Houston Rockets (18-53) on Monday night. Golden State's struggles away from home have continued, losing every road game since the All-Star break. Houston won three straight games before falling to New Orleans on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Toyota Center. Golden State is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 237.5.

Rockets vs. Warriors spread: Rockets +11.5

Rockets vs. Warriors over/under: 237.5 points

Rockets vs. Warriors money line: Houston +460, Golden State -650

Why the Rockets can cover

Houston is amid one of its best stretches of a disappointing season, winning three of its last four games, despite being an underdog in all three of those wins. The Rockets were 13-point underdogs in their 111-109 win against Boston last Monday, as Jalen Green scored 28 points and rookie Jabari Smith Jr. added 24. They are wrapping up a six-game homestand, making this an ideal scheduling spot for them.

Golden State is riding a three-game losing streak and has still not won a road game since the All-Star break. The Warriors have dropped 11 straight road games and are 7-29 on the road overall this season. They have failed to cover the spread in all 11 road losses during their skid and have only covered the spread twice in their last eight games overall, while Houston has covered in six of its last nine games. Andrew Wiggins (personal) remains out for Golden State.

Why the Warriors can cover

This is the perfect time for Golden State to snap its road losing streak, as it has dominated Houston in three meetings this season. The Warriors have won those three games by an average of 13.7 points while scoring 121 points per game. Star guard Stephen Curry averaged 33.7 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds in his first seven games back from a leg injury.

He dealt with some fatigue in the second game of a back-to-back on Saturday, but he had a day off to recover coming into this matchup. Curry opened this road trip with a 50-point showing against the Clippers, drilling eight 3-pointers. The Warriors have won nine straight games against Houston and have covered the spread at a 6-2-1 clip in those nine meetings.

How to make Rockets vs. Warriors picks

