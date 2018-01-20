Warriors vs. Rockets odds: Picks from computer model on 56-35 NBA roll

James Harden made his triumphant return to the Rockets' lineup Thursday after missing the past two weeks with a bad hamstring. Although Houston rolled Minnesota, the star point guard scored just 10 points on 3-for-15 shooting. The Rockets will need much more production out of him if they expect to knock off the Warriors in a nationally televised game on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.



The Warriors opened as 3.5-point favorites and now are laying 4. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has inched up from an opening of 234 to 234.5.



The model knows the Warriors are 4-0 against the spread in their last four contests in Houston and the Rockets are 0-4 ATS in their last four Saturday games.



The Rockets' best chance to cover the spread -- and win outright -- is to get Harden involved offensively early and often. He appeared tentative against the Wolves, but expect him to challenge Stephen Curry.



But the Warriors can cover the spread by doing what they do best -- get the rock to the open guy who can either swoop to the hoop or dish for 3-point shots, making Harden work on defense.



