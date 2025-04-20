The No. 7 seed Golden State Warriors will visit the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets for Game 1 of the first-round series in the 2025 NBA playoffs on Sunday. The Rockets are in the NBA playoff bracket for the first time since the 2020 season. The Warriors were able to lock down a spot in the playoffs after a 121-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Play-In Tournament. In the last contest between these teams, Houston defeated Golden State, 106-96, on April 6.

Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET from the Toyota Center in Houston. Houston is a 1-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Rockets odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is 213.

Warriors vs. Rockets spread: Houston -1 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Warriors vs. Rockets over/under: 213 points

Warriors vs. Rockets money line: Houston -119, Golden State -101

GS: Warriors are 41-39-3 against the spread this season

HOU: Rockets are 43-38-1 against the spread this season

Why the Rockets can cover

Guard Jalen Green is an athletic shot creator with the ball-handling skills to create space. This season, he logged 21 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. The 23-year-old has scored more than 20 points in three of the past six games. In the April 6 game against the Warriors, Green finished with 21 points, five assists, two steals, and made three 3-pointers.

Center Alperen Sengun provides this unit with an impactful presence in the frontcourt as a scorer, rebounder, and playmaker. He averaged 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. Sengun posted a career-high 45 double-doubles this season. In his last contest against the Warriors, Sengun stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points and 14 boards.

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry will always give teams fits due to his sharpshooting and lightning-quick release from beyond the arc. Curry averages 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. He also made 39.7% of his 3-pointers on 11 attempts per game. In the play-in win over the Grizzlies, Curry had 37 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and went 6-of-13 from beyond the arc.

Forward Jimmy Butler came over at the deadline and gave them a two-way threat. Butler put up 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per contest. The 35-year-old has supplied 28-plus points in four consecutive games. In his previous outing, Butler racked up 38 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

