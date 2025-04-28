The 2-seed Houston Rockets and the 7-seed Golden State Warriors are set to battle in Game 4 of their first-round series in the 2025 NBA playoffs on Monday. After splitting the series 1-1 in Houston, the Warriors defended their home court. In Game 3, Golden State defeated the Rockets 104-93. The Rockets went 23-17 as the road team this season, while the Warriors were 24-17 at home. Jimmy Butler (pelvis) is questionable for Golden State.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET from the Chase Center. Golden State is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Rockets vs. Warriors odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is 200.5.

Rockets vs. Warriors spread: Golden State -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Rockets vs. Warriors over/under: 200.5 points

Rockets vs. Warriors money line: Golden State -175, Houston +145

HOU: Rockets are 44-40-1 against the spread this season

GS: Warriors are 43-40-3 against the spread this season

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry continues to be the best player for this team due to his playmaking and sharpshooting ability. Through three games, he's leading the team in points (29) and assists (7) while shooting 45% from beyond the arc. Curry has scored more than 30 points in two of the three games thus far. In his last outing, Curry posted 36 points, seven boards and nine assists.

Guard Brandin Podziemski is another ball handler who can space the floor. Podziemski has dropped 10-plus points in two consecutive games, including 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the Game 1 win. During the season, he logged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Why the Rockets can cover

Center Alperen Sengun is a force in the frontcourt. Sengun is leading the team in points (19.3) and rebounds (12) with 1.7 steals per game. The 22-year-old has finished with a double-double in consecutive games. In his last outing, Sengun posted 15 points, 11 rebounds and four dimes.

Guard Dillon Brooks plays with high energy on the defensive end with a smooth jumper on the perimeter. Brooks averages 13.3 points, four rebounds, and makes 50% of his 3-pointers. The Oregon product has finished with double-digit points in three straight games. In Game 3, Brooks had 13 points, six boards and went 3-of-4 from downtown.

