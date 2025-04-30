The 2-seed Houston Rockets are on the brink of elimination as they host the 7-seed Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of their first-round series in the 2025 NBA playoffs on Wednesday. The Warriors took both games at home to take a 3-1 lead. On Tuesday, Golden State topped Houston 109-106. The Rockets went 29-12 at home during the regular season, with the Warriors logging a 24-17 road record.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Toyota Center in Houston. Houston is a 4-point favorite in the latest Rockets vs. Warriors odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is 203.5. Before locking in any Warriors vs. Rockets picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Warriors vs. Rockets spread: Houston -4 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Warriors vs. Rockets over/under: 203.5 points

Warriors vs. Rockets money line: Houston -188, Golden State +157

HOU: Rockets are 45-40-1 against the spread this season

GS: Warriors are 43-41-3 against the spread this season

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry finds a way to consistently make plays. In this series, he's leading the team in points (26) and assists (6) while shooting 41% from downtown. Curry has scored more than 30 points in two of the last four games. In Game 3, he had 36 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

Forward Jimmy Butler gets downhill with ease to either score or find the open man. Butler is averaging 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and four assists per game. The 37-year-old tallied 25-plus points in two of his last three games. In the Game 4 win, Butler totaled 27 points, five boards and six dimes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Rockets can cover

Guard Fred VanVleet is a smooth ball handler and space creator on the outside. He is first on the team in assists (4.5) this postseason with 14.8 points and 1.3 steals per game. The 31-year-old has scored at least 17 points in consecutive games. In his previous outing, VanVleet totaled 25 points, six assists and went 8-12 from beyond the arc.

Center Alperen Sengun has a soft touch around the rim in the post and racks up boards at a high volume. Sengun is first on the team in points (22.2), rebounds (11.5) and steals (1.8). The 22-year-old has racked up three straight double-doubles. On Monday, Sengun had 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists See which team to back at SportsLine.

