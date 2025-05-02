The 7-seed Golden State Warriors host the 2-seed Houston Rockets in Game 6 with a second shot to close out this first-round series in the 2025 NBA playoffs on Friday. The Warriors own a 3-2 series lead. The Rockets were able to pick up a much-needed win on their home floor, defeating Golden State 131-116 in Game 5 to extend the series. Houston had three players with over 20 points, led by guard Fred VanVleet, who had 26 points. The Warriors are 2-0 at home this series as well.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET from Chase Center in Golden State. Golden State is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Rockets odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is 203.5. Golden State is at -229 on the money line (risk $229 to win $100), while Houston is priced at +189 (risk $100 to win $189). Before locking in any Rockets vs. Warriors picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Rockets vs. Warriors 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Rockets spread: Golden State -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Warriors vs. Rockets over/under: 203.5 points

Warriors vs. Rockets money line: Golden State -229, Houston +189

HOU: Rockets are 46-40-1 against the spread this season

GS: Warriors are 43-42-3 against the spread this season

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry is a pure floor spacer with a legendary perimeter jumper. Curry is leading the team in points (23.4) and assists (6.2), including two games with 30-plus points. The 37-year-old also has three games with at least four 3-pointers made this series.

Forward Jimmy Butler is a force on both ends of the floor. This series, he's logged 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Butler has dropped at least 25 points in two of the past four games. In Game 4, Butler had 27 points, five boards and six assists.

Why the Rockets can cover

VanVleet brings a ton of playoff experience for Houston, logging 57 career postseason games. VanVleet has a smooth perimeter jumper and impressive vision as a passer. In the 2025 NBA playoffs, he's averaging 17 points, 2.8 rebounds, four assists and making 38% of his 3-pointers. The 31-year-old has tallied 25-plus points and made four-plus threes in consecutive games.

Forward Amen Thompson provides this squad another athletic disruptor on the wings. This postseason, he's averaging 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. The 22-year-old has scored at least 17 points in two straight games. In his last outing, Thompson finished with 25 points, six boards, three blocks and five steals.

SportsLine's model has simulated Warriors vs. Rockets and is leaning Over the total, projecting 206 combined points.

