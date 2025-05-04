The 7-seed Golden State Warriors travel to play the 2-seed Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA playoffs on Sunday evening. The series has shifted after the Warriors went up 3-1 following Game 5. The Rockets have won two straight matchups, including a 115-107 victory on Friday. Two of Houston's victories this series have been by more than 10 points, with both games coming at home.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET from the Toyota Center in Houston. Houston is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Rockets vs. Warriors odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 205.5.

Warriors vs. Rockets spread: Houston -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Warriors vs. Rockets over/under: 205.5 points

Warriors vs. Rockets money line: Houston -135, Golden State +114

HOU: Rockets are 47-40-1 against the spread this season

GS: Warriors are 43-43-3 against the spread this season

Warriors vs. Rockets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry is a mercenary from the perimeter due to his knockdown jumper and lightning-quick release. He ranks first on the team in points (24.3) and assists (5.5) in the 2025 NBA playoffs, while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. In his last outing, Curry totaled 29 points and seven boards, while knocking down six 3-pointers.

Guard Brandin Podziemski provides this team with another ball handler and shot creator in the backcourt. Podziemski logs 11.3 points, 4.3 boards, and 3.2 assists per game. The Santa Clara product has scored 10-plus points in four games this series. In the Game 4 victory, Podziemski finished with 26 points, five boards, and five assists.

Why the Rockets can cover

Center Alperen Sengun has been an impactful force in multiple areas for Houston. Sengun leads the team in points (20.8), rebounds (11.5), assists (5.3), and steals (2) in the postseason. The 22-year-old has four double-doubles this series against Golden State. In his previous outing, Sengun stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, 14 boards, and six dimes.

Guard Fred VanVleet has been on a heater for the past three games. He has poured in 25-plus points in Games 4-6. In the Game 6 win, VanVleet had a series-high 29 points, eight boards, and eight assists. The 31-year-old has also knocked down four-plus 3-pointers in three consecutive contests.

