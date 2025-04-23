The Golden State Warriors look to take a commanding 2-0 lead when they take on the Houston Rockets in Game 2 of their NBA playoff series on Wednesday. The Warriors landed the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference NBA playoff bracket after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 121-116 in the Play-In Tournament. Golden State won Game 1 in this series 95-85 behind a dominant defensive performance and 31 points from Stephen Curry. These teams played five times during the regular season, with Golden State winning three times.

Tipoff from the Toyota Center in Houston is at 9:30 p.m. ET. Houston is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Rockets odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for total points scored is 203.5. Before locking in any Rockets vs. Warriors picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Warriors vs. Rockets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Rockets:

Warriors vs. Rockets spread: Rockets -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Warriors vs. Rockets over/under: 203.5 points

Warriors vs. Rockets money line: Houston -158, Golden State +134

GSW: The Warriors are 43-39-2 against the spread this season

HOU: The Rockets are 43-40 against the spread this season

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors are a veteran-heavy team with plenty of postseason experience. Golden State has won four NBA titles with its current core in place, and it was one of the hottest teams in the NBA down the stretch. The Warriors are also 25-16-1 against the spread in road games this season.

Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry has had another outstanding season in 2024-25. The 11-time NBA All-Star averaged 24.5 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game during the regular season. In Game 1, Curry had 31 points, six rebounds, and three assists in the Warriors' win.

Why the Rockets can cover

The Rockets are young, but one of the deepest and most talented teams in the NBA. Houston finished the regular season with a 52-30 overall record, which was good for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. The Rockets are 43-40 against the spread this season.

The Rockets had seven players average double figures in scoring during the regular season. Shooting guard Jalen Green led the way, with per game averages of 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. Center Alperen Sengun has developed into a double-double machine. During the regular season, Sengun averaged 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

How to make Rockets vs. Warriors picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Rockets vs. Warriors and is leaning Over on the point total, projecting 211 combined points.

So who wins Warriors vs. Rockets, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rockets vs. Warriors spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.