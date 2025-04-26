The Golden State Warriors are set to host the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of their 2025 NBA playoff series on Saturday. The Warriors won Game 1 behind a dominant performance on the defensive end, beating Houston 95-85. The Rockets responded with a dominant win of their own in Game 2, beating Golden State 109-94. These teams played five times during the regular season, with Golden State winning three of the five games. This is the fifth postseason series between the franchises, and the Warriors won each of the first four.

Warriors vs. Rockets spread: Warriors -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Warriors vs. Rockets over/under: 203.5 points

Warriors vs. Rockets money line: Golden State -160, Houston +135

GSW: The Warriors are 43-40-2 against the spread this season

HOU: The Rockets are 44-40 against the spread this season

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors have a significant advantage when it comes to postseason experience. Golden State has won four NBA titles under head coach Steve Kerr, and point guard Stephen Curry is an 11-time All-Star and was the 2022 NBA Finals MVP. Golden State also added veteran Jimmy Butler prior to the trade deadline, and he bring vast postseason experience to the Warriors locker room as well, though he is listed as questionable for this one with a pelvic contusion.

Curry has had another outstanding season in 2024-25. The two-time NBA MVP averaged 24.5 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game during the regular season. Through two games in this series, Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 6.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Rockets can cover

Houston finished the regular season with a 52-30 overall record, which was good for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. The Rockets have also played well away from home this season, going 22-19 against the spread in road games. Houston was dominant on both ends in Game 2, led by 38 points from rising star Jalen Green.

Green led the way for the Rockets during the regular season, with per game averages of 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Center Alperen Sengun has developed into a double-double machine, averaging 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game during the regular season. In total, the Rockets had seven players average double figures in scoring during the regular season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

